MIM’s First Anniversary Weekend: Featured Jordin Sparks and Maurice Kirya
PHOTOS from MIM’s First Anniversary Weekend: The special Friday evening concert, titled “Jordin Sparks and Friends,” included performances by spoken-word artist and songwriter Marshall “Soulful” Jones, who has composed an inspirational poem in MIM’s honor, and by Radio France International’s “Best New African Artist” award winner, Ugandan musician Maurice Kirya. The evening also included a reception with live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. You can find more of Maurice Kirya’s Music at: http://www.mauricekirya.com
Here are some Photos from the music filled evening:
That’s a slick answer to a chenlangilg question
Det var dog en genial idÃ©!!!! Jeg har netop i denne weekend besluttet, at jeg skal i gang med en stÃ¸rre hÃ¥ndklÃ¦de udskiftning….nu ved jeg, hvad de gamle skal bruges til :-DDejlige strand-billeder – den danske er nu skÃ¸n, nÃ¥r vejret er sÃ¥ dejligtKh Karen
Hi there! I wish to give a huge thumbs up with the exceptional information you’ve got here about this post. I’ll be coming back to your weblog internet website for a lot much much more soon.
Great site, closely pursuing for an extended time your items into it i need to inform you that you are currently doing great thing! It can excellent there are even now persons such as you!
on Merely a fast hello and also to thanks for discussing your thinking in this posting. I finished up as part of your weblog following researching conditioning connected issues on Yahoo guess I lost tabs on a few things i has been performing! Anyway I am back when again in the end to ensure your blogposts down the line. Thanks!
Hi CC,I like big buns, too and I apply the buns on my hair. I think, that trendy, sexy, charming and chic. This have got so much mode, as I see it on these amazing pictures.xoxo: Janet
Czyli tak,..hmm, premier WÅ‚och trzyma siÄ™ tradycji staroÅ¼ytnych WÅ‚och, zdaje sie ,Å¼e tam byÅ‚o coÅ› takiego , jak kult Fallusa.Czyli ” bunga bungaâ€.No a u nas , tradycyjnie, „trupy”, na temat „wdÃ³w, wdowcÃ³w smoleÅ„skich juÅ¼ mi siÄ™ zygaÄ‡ chce . UrzÄ…dzili sobie wycieczkÄ™ i bÄ™dÄ… to ciÄ…gnÄ…c aÅ¼ do „osranej Å›mierci…. bo myÅ›leli ,Å¼e „pilot na drzwiach stodoÅ‚y wylÄ…duje” a tu nie wylÄ…dowaÅ‚ ?…. : D)))Olewam, to tysiÄ…ce ludzi ginie, umiera i kaÅ¼dy ma to w d …e !…To ja ich teÅ¼ ! … Ps.Kartko , to jest to, kult Å¼ycia a nie Å›mierci ! No a przede wszystkim umiar