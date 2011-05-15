 
 

 
 

 


MIM’s First Anniversary Weekend: Featured Jordin Sparks and Maurice Kirya

PHOTOS from MIM’s First Anniversary Weekend: The special Friday evening concert, titled “Jordin Sparks and Friends,” included performances by spoken-word artist and songwriter Marshall “Soulful” Jones, who has composed an inspirational poem in MIM’s honor, and by Radio France International’s “Best New African Artist” award winner, Ugandan musician Maurice Kirya. The evening also included a reception with live music, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. You can find more of Maurice Kirya’s Music at:  http://www.mauricekirya.com

Here are some Photos from the music filled evening:


