Ugandan Designer, UK Based Linda Mirembe, featured at the Maryland Fashion Week, Check out the Photos

Linda Mirembe’s second International and first in the US show was at Maryland Fashion Week on 12th august at Colony South, Hotel & Conference Center Clinton MD.

LinmiR collection SS13 is mostly african and nature themed, there is a Kikoyi wool felt mens hat, and akabo(basket of gold), and african prints.

Linda says that she designed a hat for Uganda at 50, UK celebrations taking place on the 13th October 2012 in London. The UG@50 UK Hat was first to appear on runaway in Maryland Fashion Week 2012 Bold and beatiful theme.

Check out the photos below as well as the Press release from Fashion Designers and Craft makers Network.

By Fashion Designers and Craft makers Network ~ Joanna Marcella CEO and founder of the UK’s Fashion Designer’s and Craft maker’s Radical Designer Award’s is proud to announce that milliner Linda Mirembe and clothing designer Tamara Joseph respectively made their debut appearance showing their Lines in Maryland Fashion Week on August 8-12, 2012. Both designers were entrants of the 2011 FDC Radical Designer Awards at the Novotel Hotel London St Pancras.

Joanna Marcella commented, “The reach of our Radical designer award has proven that all participating designers have a chance of a fanatic opportunity like the showcase that has been offered to Linda and Tamara.”

All of the team at the Radical Designer Award are so excited for Linda and Tamara would like to thank Theresa Dyer, Producer of MD Fashion Week TM for offering MD Fashion Week TM as a platform to our UK designers.

Linda added “I am pleased to be showing LinmiR SS13 collection at MD Fashion Week, the collection is nature and African print inspired. One hat was specially made for celebration of Uganda’s 50 years of independence.”

Tamara is truly ready to go collection goes international. Tamara’s women’s wear has been created by simply using geometric shapes and slick pleating embellishment, partnered together with the strong structure of her men’s wear to marry her unique style especially for the runway. Both Tamara’s looks have been combined together with her Catalyst trademark of bright, bold Prints…Not for the faint hearted! Tamara seeks higher peeks as her new 2012 Catalyst Couture is set to storm the United States. Joanna and the awards team, wish both designers much success at MD Fashion Week.

“Maryland Fashion Week combines two countries the United States Designers with International Designers from London to present Bold and Beautiful Elegance on one runway.” Theresa Dyer, concluded

Here are some photos of Ugandan Designer Linda Mirembe as they were presented on the Catwalk in Maryland.