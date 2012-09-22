Job Opportunity | Eskom Uganda Seeks a Qualified Ugandan in the Diaspora to fill a Postion of Technical Director

Eskom Uganda is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Enterprises South Africa and is registered as a limited liability company in Uganda. The company generates 60% of Uganda’s electrical energy, operates within a framework of three concession agreements, and has its own board of directors. Eskom Uganda is hereby inviting applications from persons interested in the vacancy below:

Position: Technical Director

Reports Managing Director

Vacancies: One (1)

Reference No:

Role definition

To provide leadership in maintenance, engineering, and operations functions of the company to ensure customer satisfaction and effective operational excellence and asse management as per the concession agreements in order to obtain the required plant availability and comply with technical limits.

Key Results Areas

1. Develop and implement the technical plan for the technical division to ensure effective and efficient operation of the plant.

2. Continuously improve relations with the asset owner , the customer and the regulators

3. Continuously review and update the maintenance philosophy to suit plant conditions

4. Design and implement a mechanism for provide the technical and quality specifications for spares and equipment purchases

5. Direct and control technical projects to ensure that they are completed to the standards required within agreed time scales and the agreed budget

6. Initiate the development of new process designs intended to increase effectiveness of the plant

7. Develop technical systems and procedures to ensure compliance with company directives, policies, guidelines, processes, regulations and legislative and statutory requirements.

8. Prepare annual production plan for the plant in line with the power purchase agreement

9. Ensure compliance to all statutory requirements which includes:

– Safe working procedures

– Environmental compliances

– HV & LV Safety Regulations

– PTW (Permit to Work

10. Liaise with all stakeholders to ensure continuous reliable power supply

11. Develop and implement a mechanism for investigating any plant failures and implementing corrective measures

12. Monitor contractual and statutory compliance for all technical activities as per the business contracts and applicable law.

13. Design and implement a mechanism for constant supply of competent staff in all the technical process.

14. Supervise the development and implementation of technical annual budget

15. Mentor and coach all technical staff with specific focus of grooming a local technical director

The suitable candidates for this post should have:

Academic & Experience Requirement:

• B.Sc (Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering)

• 5 years experience managing Power Plant technology

• 3 years experience at management level

Competence requirements

• Hydro Power Plant systems

• Technology management

• Project management

• Financial management

• Commercial processes

• Power Plant Maintenance philosophies and practices

• Stakeholder maangement

Human Resources Department

Eskom Uganda Limited

Nalubaale Power station, P.O. Box 942, Jinja Uganda

Tel: 256 43 121416, Fax: 256 43 123154

Email: Recruitment@eskom.co.ug