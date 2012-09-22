Job Opportunity | Eskom Uganda Seeks a Qualified Ugandan in the Diaspora to fill a Postion of Technical Director
Eskom Uganda is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eskom Enterprises South Africa and is registered as a limited liability company in Uganda. The company generates 60% of Uganda’s electrical energy, operates within a framework of three concession agreements, and has its own board of directors. Eskom Uganda is hereby inviting applications from persons interested in the vacancy below:
Position: Technical Director
Reports Managing Director
Vacancies: One (1)
Reference No:
Role definition
To provide leadership in maintenance, engineering, and operations functions of the company to ensure customer satisfaction and effective operational excellence and asse management as per the concession agreements in order to obtain the required plant availability and comply with technical limits.
Key Results Areas
1. Develop and implement the technical plan for the technical division to ensure effective and efficient operation of the plant.
2. Continuously improve relations with the asset owner , the customer and the regulators
3. Continuously review and update the maintenance philosophy to suit plant conditions
4. Design and implement a mechanism for provide the technical and quality specifications for spares and equipment purchases
5. Direct and control technical projects to ensure that they are completed to the standards required within agreed time scales and the agreed budget
6. Initiate the development of new process designs intended to increase effectiveness of the plant
7. Develop technical systems and procedures to ensure compliance with company directives, policies, guidelines, processes, regulations and legislative and statutory requirements.
8. Prepare annual production plan for the plant in line with the power purchase agreement
9. Ensure compliance to all statutory requirements which includes:
– Safe working procedures
– Environmental compliances
– HV & LV Safety Regulations
– PTW (Permit to Work
10. Liaise with all stakeholders to ensure continuous reliable power supply
11. Develop and implement a mechanism for investigating any plant failures and implementing corrective measures
12. Monitor contractual and statutory compliance for all technical activities as per the business contracts and applicable law.
13. Design and implement a mechanism for constant supply of competent staff in all the technical process.
14. Supervise the development and implementation of technical annual budget
15. Mentor and coach all technical staff with specific focus of grooming a local technical director
The suitable candidates for this post should have:
Academic & Experience Requirement:
• B.Sc (Mechanical/ Electrical Engineering)
• 5 years experience managing Power Plant technology
• 3 years experience at management level
Competence requirements
• Hydro Power Plant systems
• Technology management
• Project management
• Financial management
• Commercial processes
• Power Plant Maintenance philosophies and practices
• Stakeholder maangement
Human Resources Department
Eskom Uganda Limited
Nalubaale Power station, P.O. Box 942, Jinja Uganda
Tel: 256 43 121416, Fax: 256 43 123154
Email: Recruitment@eskom.co.ug
I would like to join you for my internship. Am a student of Makerere University pursuing a bachelors in Construction Management.
I am a Ugandan male aged 21 perusing a bachelors degree in procurement and supply chain management at Makerere University Business School. I would like to join you for my internship beginning from June to August.I would be very grateful if my request is put into positive consideration. contact o7o2207149
KANZIGA LYNETTE
I here by express my interest in joining your company for my Internership. Am a second year student at Makerere University Business School pursuing a Bachelors in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.I will greatly benefit from working with acknowledgeable proffessionals in my field of study as part of the requirement for my course.Your consideration in this matter will be highly appreciated. 0777512404
Iam a Ugandan male afresh graduate of Bachelor of science Technology physics of Kyambogo
University.Iam quick in decision making,always sticking to the right production procedures and i love electricity production process.I love eskom company limited and always admire its effectiveness and wish i would be part of it. ”Long live eskom”
thank you for the very good work u do….Am Henry Zizinga pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical Engineering from Makerere University..I would like to join your company for ma internship in June
