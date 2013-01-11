Post Bank – Uganda Introduces Diaspora Classic Banking

Post Bank Diaspora Classic Banking is designed mainly for you, a Ugandan residing in a foreign country. Operating this account offers you the opportunity of maintaining an account in Uganda while resident abroad.

Why you need this account

Many Ugandans transfer funds to relatives, friends and acquaintances to meet obligations back home Quite often, it costs too much to go through traditional money transfer or banking processes to send money home. This is unfortunate as funds transferred from abroad are often relied upon by parents and relatives for survival.

Unfortunately, it often happens that the funds sent home are diverted and they do not serve their intended purposes. Sometimes, emergencies arise leading to many stalled projects in Uganda as funds take too long to be delivered.

Ugandans abroad are skeptical about keeping or investing funds at home due to risks of being duped and relatives diverting funds.

Account benefits

• Affordable initial deposits

• Easy to maintain

• Unlimited withdraws

• No monthly charges

• Interest is calculated monthly and paid twice annually (June and December)

• Direct debit transfers

• Affordable account transfers locally and international

• 24/7 access to your account

• Account allows you to access PostBank loan products

How to open up this account

Log on to Post Bank web site (www.postbank.co.ug), click on PostBank Diaspora Classic link page and fill an online account opening form specifying your personal details.

An account opening request notification will be sent to your email, confirming receipt of your account opening request. You will also receive two links. The first link has a copy of the system-generated completed account opening form. The second link will enable you to upload the endorsed account opening form and required documents.

The Post Bank appointed public Notary will verify the documents for attachment.

Scan and upload the endorsed account opening form along with soft copies of your account opening documents.

Once the first message is received at PostBank we will keep in touch and be able to guide you on the nearest Notary for document verification.

Requirements for the account opening

• A signed application form to be uploaded online.

• A recent passport photograph in soft or hard copy.

• Valid mailing and physical address

• Initial deposit of $50

• Proper documentary identification e.g passport, ID, driving permit.

• An introduction letter from either employer or recognised local authority in the diaspora verified by the public Notary.

• Signing mandate.

How to deposit funds on this account

You can deposit funds into the Post Bank Diaspora Classic Account by;

• SWIFT transfers (Our SWIFT BANK Code is UGPBUGKA)

Contacts:

Website: www.postbank.co.ug

Email: info@postbank.co.ug

Tel: +256 414 258 551/3

Mobile: + 256 772 445 422