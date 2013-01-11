Post Bank – Uganda Introduces Diaspora Classic Banking

 
 

 
 

 


Post Bank Diaspora Classic Banking is designed mainly for you, a Ugandan residing in a foreign country. Operating this account offers you the opportunity of maintaining an account in Uganda while resident abroad.

Why you need this account

Many Ugandans transfer funds to relatives, friends and acquaintances to meet obligations back home Quite often, it costs too much to go through traditional money transfer or banking processes to send money home. This is unfortunate as funds transferred from abroad are often relied upon by parents and relatives for survival.

Unfortunately, it often happens that the funds sent home are diverted and they do not serve their intended purposes. Sometimes, emergencies arise leading to many stalled projects in Uganda as funds take too long to be delivered.

Ugandans abroad are skeptical about keeping or investing funds at home due to risks of being duped and relatives diverting funds.

Account benefits

• Affordable initial deposits
• Easy to maintain
• Unlimited withdraws
• No monthly charges
• Interest is calculated monthly and paid twice annually (June and December)
• Direct debit transfers
• Affordable account transfers locally and international
• 24/7 access to your account
• Account allows you to access PostBank loan products

How to open up this account

Log on to Post Bank web site (www.postbank.co.ug), click on PostBank Diaspora Classic link page and fill an online account opening form specifying your personal details.

An account opening request notification will be sent to your email, confirming receipt of your account opening request. You will also receive two links. The first link has a copy of the system-generated completed account opening form. The second link will enable you to upload the endorsed account opening form and required documents.

The Post Bank appointed public Notary will verify the documents for attachment.

Scan and upload the endorsed account opening form along with soft copies of your account opening documents.
Once the first message is received at PostBank we will keep in touch and be able to guide you on the nearest Notary for document verification.

Requirements for the account opening

• A signed application form to be uploaded online.
• A recent passport photograph in soft or hard copy.
• Valid mailing and physical address
• Initial deposit of $50
• Proper documentary identification e.g passport, ID, driving permit.
• An introduction letter from either employer or recognised local authority in the diaspora verified by the public Notary.
• Signing mandate.

How to deposit funds on this account

You can deposit funds into the Post  Bank Diaspora Classic Account by;
• SWIFT transfers (Our SWIFT BANK Code is UGPBUGKA)

Contacts:
Website: www.postbank.co.ug
Email: info@postbank.co.ug
Tel: +256 414 258 551/3
Mobile: + 256 772 445 422


    lwevoola jacqueline
    October 4, 2013 at 2:13 am

    so proud to see postbank reach such heights. bravo!

    Okello
    February 17, 2014 at 4:47 pm

    I have no Uganda document that prove that am Ugandan! Will I still be able to open the account ?

    Stephen Mukweli
    February 18, 2014 at 2:04 am

    You don’t have to prove that you are Ugandan, what is required is a positive identity of yourself, such passport issued by any country, driving permit etc –

    John
    March 9, 2014 at 11:38 am

    The link seems to be not working, I got a unsecured certificate warning then I a server error 404 file or directory not found. These are things that they really need to address as it leaves one doubting if this a secure way of conducting business with the bank

    kalungi benard
    September 18, 2014 at 8:14 am

    i request the procedure of logging in my postbank account on internet

    Kenneth Aguma
    February 13, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    Am gonna send my applicatoin.

    BASENA EMMANUEL
    August 2, 2015 at 5:01 am

    how will I access to my account because I already opened up my account in the post bank so I need your help thanks

    ALLAN
    September 21, 2015 at 4:09 pm

    hello just want some guidance on how to transfer funds from my mtn line to my account and also form thee account to my mobile money line. thanks and hope to get feedback soon

    TAREMWA ASAPH
    September 22, 2015 at 3:19 pm

    iwant to cancel my standing ORDER immediately

    Har
    November 23, 2015 at 10:12 am

    May you please, activate my internet account it was deactivated

    Bulage oliver
    February 13, 2016 at 1:59 pm

    Please i changed my email to that may u activate my internet banking

    frank
    March 30, 2016 at 6:20 am

    I changed bank from centenary bank to post bank to use on line banking for post bank so that i can send money to my family but that was the biggest mistake i have ever done. i have been having issues every since i changed . now the bank is off line for 2 week yet i have emergencies at home i send money, the money cant reach if i call the bank they do not answer my call

    kahungu emmy
    May 6, 2016 at 8:50 am

    j would lke u 2 help us n upgrade ur system of trfering money to mobile money numbers in uganda cz by now itz nt active,thanks.

    Francis Ziwa
    July 18, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    I have a savings account with your institution, masaka branch, can I use the account details to open a diaspora account as another one or convert the former to the later?

    Francis Ziwa
    July 18, 2016 at 5:48 pm

    I have a savings account with your institution, masaka branch, can I use the account details to open a diaspora account as another one or convert the former to the later.

    abenaitwe nicholas
    September 27, 2016 at 7:35 am

    waooo

    Musasroizi Joseph Madye
    October 18, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    I need to get diaspora account in the names stated above
    and i will be grateful requst is considered in action
    my telephone NO 971554900575 Abu Dhabi

    Frank
    November 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    No customer care in post bank mainly with summit banking section they don’t care . I talked to over 12 people to have my account activated i dont even
    Know why they deactivated my account , post bank was my favorite bank but now it seems the services are becoming really poor . All emails are not going through

    Frank
    November 1, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Please Activate my Internetbanking was deactivated

