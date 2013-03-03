Sharif Bogere Falls Short As Abril Retains WBA Light Weight Title In Las Vegas

It was Showtime Boxing Championship at its best as Uganda’s very own Sharif Bogere took on Cuban born Richar Abril in a score card fight that began at 11 pm EST on Showtime. Bogere put up an impressive spirited fight in the first 7 rounds aggressively attacking his opponent who was much taller and landed more effective punches in the final 4 rounds in what was a 12 match contest. However Abril did prevail retaining his WBA boxing title after all the 3 judges awarded him victory in a unanimous decision at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Richar Abril (17-3-1, 8 KO) was fighting for the first time since his dubious decision loss to Brandon Rios in April 2012, facing Golden Boy prospect Sharif Bogere (23-0, 15 KO). Bogere, 24, is best-known for his ring entrance, which if you haven’t seen it yet is deserving of the attention it gets. Abril, 30, was elevated to full “regular” WBA champ despite losing an interim title fight to Rios, because in this case the WBA felt like doing that.

In the Showtime co-feature, featherweight Gary Russell Jr (21-0, 13 KO) defeated Vyacheslav Gusev (20-2, 5 KO), after a 10 round fight. Ugandan Diaspora News Now brings you some of the title highlights in pictures courtesy of Showtime PPV. Photos By Ronnie Mayanja