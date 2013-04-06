Video Archive ~ Video showing Buganda King, Kabaka Muteesa II Speaking
Posted April 6, 2013 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Culture ~ 17,464 views
Amazing Historical Footage: This is a rare video, probably one of the only videos that have lasted through the years, showing Bugandan King, his Majesty Kabaka Muteesa II. I have to admit I had only seen him in photos, but this video brings that Era to life. When you see him in person, and hear his inflections and mannerism, it’s like touching a living piece of Ugandan History.
you are doing great service. Job well done
Thanks
Did this guy go to an English Public school?- I say he speaks rather posh. Incredible!
Forgive me, I would never have guessed who that was if I there was only the audio… That accent is so ‘English’ Lol!
This is great.
Thank you so much
a milestone …..this affluence alone surrogates and perpetuites his ambitions to the current and future generation …….HE DESERVES MORE THAN HE HAS FROM US….seriously.
Thank you mama for the wonders your MAGIC RING has done for me and family,a while ago i was depressed and stuck on what to do,all the money i made was going through my hands, constant fights with my wife,worked but no promotion and barely any salary increment,but today i testify that the magic ring that cost me only R 1700 has changed everything;i was promoted at work;salary was increased;my wife loves me more than ever before and my luck has changed,everything i do now is appreciated and successful. Mamas number is +27635166352