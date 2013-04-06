 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Video Archive ~ Video showing Buganda King, Kabaka Muteesa II Speaking

6
Posted April 6, 2013 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Culture ~ 17,464 views

     

Amazing Historical Footage: This is a rare video, probably one of the only videos that have lasted through the years, showing Bugandan King, his Majesty Kabaka Muteesa II. I have to admit I had only seen him in photos, but this video brings that Era to life. When you see him in person, and hear his inflections and mannerism, it’s like touching a living piece of Ugandan History.


About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

6 Comments

Leave a comment »

  1.  
    Nakisanze
    February 26, 2014 at 4:33 am

    you are doing great service. Job well done

    Thanks

    Reply



  2.  
    Beatrice
    August 9, 2014 at 7:14 pm

    Did this guy go to an English Public school?- I say he speaks rather posh. Incredible!

    Reply



  3.  
    Anthony
    October 22, 2015 at 12:47 am

    Forgive me, I would never have guessed who that was if I there was only the audio… That accent is so ‘English’ Lol!

    Reply



  4.  
    Kavuluu Charles
    February 13, 2016 at 10:20 am

    This is great.

    Thank you so much

    Reply



  5.  
    Henry Feng
    June 9, 2016 at 1:51 am

    a milestone …..this affluence alone surrogates and perpetuites his ambitions to the current and future generation …….HE DESERVES MORE THAN HE HAS FROM US….seriously.

    Reply



  6.  
    mama
    November 28, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Thank you mama for the wonders your MAGIC RING has done for me and family,a while ago i was depressed and stuck on what to do,all the money i made was going through my hands, constant fights with my wife,worked but no promotion and barely any salary increment,but today i testify that the magic ring that cost me only R 1700 has changed everything;i was promoted at work;salary was increased;my wife loves me more than ever before and my luck has changed,everything i do now is appreciated and successful. Mamas number is +27635166352

    Reply




Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00