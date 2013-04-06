Video Archive ~ Video showing Buganda King, Kabaka Muteesa II Speaking

Amazing Historical Footage: This is a rare video, probably one of the only videos that have lasted through the years, showing Bugandan King, his Majesty Kabaka Muteesa II. I have to admit I had only seen him in photos, but this video brings that Era to life. When you see him in person, and hear his inflections and mannerism, it’s like touching a living piece of Ugandan History.

About the Author Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage. More articles by Ugandan Diaspora News Team

