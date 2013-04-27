Prince David Kintu Wasajja Weds His Princess Marion Elizabeth Nankya In Colorful Royal Wedding Ceremony

By Ronnie Mayanja — Saturday April 27th will go down in the history of Buganda as special day that saw Prince David Kintu Wasajja wed his Princess Marion Elizabeth Nankya the daughter of Mathius Nsubuga the MP for Bukoto South in a colorful ceremony held at Rubaga Cathedral. The wedding the first ever royal wedding to be held at Rubaga Cathedral was presided over by Archbishop of Kampala Diocese Cyprian Kizito Lwanga assisted by fellow clergy from other denominations.

The colorful wedding also drew many of the who is who in Kampala’s social circles and royals from the Kingdoms of Ankole and Tooro. By 11am most of the invited guests were already seated and by midday the King of Buganda and Parent to the Groom Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II had already arrived accompanied by the Nabagereka of Buganda. The government of Uganda was represented by H.E. The Vice President Hon. Edward Kiwanuka Sekandi

After a long 3 hour order of service punctuated with song and speeches, the newly wed couple entertained their invited guests at a royal reception held at the Twekoba Palace in the Lubiri. Guests were treated to an abundance of cocktails and light entertainment before getting ushered into the reception area for a sumptuous dinner that saw all the leading local artists in Uganda take to the stage. Newly weds also received a gift of 32 cows from the royals in Ankole. Only 1000 guests were invited for this A-list wedding event.

By the time our news team left the wedding party the After Party was only beginning and this was meant to go on till Sunday morning. This will definitely go down as one of the weddings of the year and only the second royal Buganda wedding in the recent past following The Kabaka’s royal wedding of 1999 that was an international spectacle. About Prince David Kintu Wasajja — he is the younger brother of King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. He is also known to be approachable, friendly with a contagious personality.

Uganda Diaspora News was at the Royal Wedding and Now brings you some of the highlights in pictures from the Rubaga Cathedral to the Twekobe Palace. All photos courtesy of Ronnie Mayanja Enjoy