Kwanjula | Susan Ethel Nakyanzi Introduces John William Mubeezi Kyambadde Saturday June 29th 2013 — Watertown, MA
Last year on Saturday June 29th 2013 Bostonians were treated to a rare Kiganda traditional Kwanjula/Introduction ceremony as John William Mubeezi a resident of West Palm Beach in Florida was introduced in a colorful ceremony by his bride to be Susan Nakyanzi a resident of Louisiana.
The event was held in Water-town, Massachusetts. Susan and John will be joined together in holy matrimony at Namirembe Cathedral on June 27th 2014. The groom can be contacted on johnmubeezi4@gmail.com. Below are some of the highlights of the colorful ceremony — Enjoy
Lovely mukolo. Congs to the bagole. TO God be the glory.
Lovely, lovely lovely!
He makes ALL things beautiful in His time.
Marvelous r His ways; Excellent r His works. Perfect, ooh so Holy is He!
He is God! ALONE.
To God be all the Glory, Honor & Praise, forever
Amina!
Please guys how about Ugandan introductions (Personals) for those of us who are still looking??