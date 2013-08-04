 
 

 
 

 


Kwanjula | Susan Ethel Nakyanzi Introduces John William Mubeezi Kyambadde Saturday June 29th 2013 — Watertown, MA

Posted August 4, 2013

     

Last year on Saturday June 29th 2013 Bostonians were treated to a rare Kiganda traditional Kwanjula/Introduction ceremony as John William Mubeezi a resident of West Palm Beach in Florida was introduced in a colorful ceremony by his bride to be Susan Nakyanzi a resident of Louisiana.

The event was held in Water-town, Massachusetts. Susan and John will be joined together in holy matrimony at Namirembe Cathedral on June 27th 2014.  The groom can be contacted on johnmubeezi4@gmail.com. Below are some of the highlights of the colorful ceremony — Enjoy


About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
3 Comments

    sheeba
    August 5, 2013 at 3:49 pm

    Lovely mukolo. Congs to the bagole. TO God be the glory.

    Mukwano
    August 8, 2013 at 1:00 am

    Lovely, lovely lovely!
    He makes ALL things beautiful in His time.
    Marvelous r His ways; Excellent r His works. Perfect, ooh so Holy is He!
    He is God! ALONE.

    To God be all the Glory, Honor & Praise, forever

    Amina!

    William
    October 15, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Please guys how about Ugandan introductions (Personals) for those of us who are still looking??

