Migration Management Diploma Program Open for Applications + SCHOLARSHIPS

The United Nations University-MERIT (UNU-MERIT) and the Maastricht Graduate School of Governance (MGSoG) in the Netherlands are now accepting applications for its Migration Management Diploma Programme, which will begin in April 2014.

MMDP is a three-month course — designed for government officials, practitioners and students with experience in the management of migration and asylum policies — will comprise three main, four-week courses: Migration Management and Protection, Migration and Development, and Migration Policy.

MMDP is sponsored by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Scholarships will be offered to government officials from selected countries with at least three years of experience in the field of migration and/or asylum. Up to 10 scholarships per year will be awarded!

The online brochure can be found under this link

http://mgsog.merit.unu.edu/education/docs/brochure_mmpd.pdf

Applications should be uploaded under the following link:

http://mgsog.merit.unu.edu/education/mmdp_application.php

For more information please visit our website:

http://mgsog.merit.unu.edu/education/mmdp.php

Feel free to forward this message or contact my colleague Vivianne van der Vorst (mmdp@maastrichtuniversity.nl ) for any questions.

