GEMS Cambridge International School – Uganda | World Class Education Brought Closer To Home!

GEMS Cambridge International School-Kampala, is a school that provides a high standard of education in a supportive and friendly learning environment. Teaching the National Curriculum for England from Kindergaten to Year 13, we provide opportunities for students to develop their full, all-round potential through a rich academic programme combined with a variety of extra-curricular activities.

Our educational programmes place significant emphasis on:

The attainment of academic excellence

Development of student confidence, initiative and independence

Use of technology in teaching and learning

Constructive partnership with parents

GEMS Cambridge International School-Kampala is a part of the GEMS Education global network of award winning schools. GEMS Schools have a proven track record of success in both academic and extra-curricular activities.

GEMS Education provides education to students in Europe, Africa, North America, Asia and the Middle East to over 110,000 students from 151 countries.

GEMS Core Values include:

World Citizenship– Empowering students with a global and local perspective

Universal values– Accepting that we are all different, recognizing that we are all the same

Leadership– Developing each student’s individuality and entrepreneurial spirit in order to discover their potential.

Forward Thinking– Developing skills for the future, our educational programmes help students to become flexible thinkers who are able to question existing thinking, adapt and creatively meet the demands of the future.

GEMS Advisors

GEMS Education is supported by a network of eminent international advisors which include world leaders and experts who are ‘’game-changers’’ and influencers on the global stage. GEMS Education has strategic partnerships with the Clinton Global initiative, the Tony Blair Faith Foundation, the World Economic Forum and Microsoft.

GEMS History

GEMS first school was founded in 1986 by educators and it was run by educators.It was a school that defined our approach to education. It was an approach built around listening to the community and tailoring our schools to the community’s needs. 50 years later, the company has seen remarkable expansion from a family run business to a multi-national company with global reach and reputation. GEMS Education is making private education accessible to communities all around the world.

What makes GEMS Cambridge International School Kampala Unique?

Every child in Primary School is heard to read every day.

Outstanding learning and teaching supported by the GEMS Continuous Professional Development Programme.

Every Friday every parent will get an email from the class teacher regarding progress of their child.

We are a high tech school with iPads, laptops, Wifi & the latest interactive smart boards.

State of the art facilities and resources

Every child in Primary will have a learning journey folder

Parent engagement is high on our agenda

We are an inclusive school ( Special Needs Education available)

There is a fully-qualified teacher and a teaching assistant in every class

Holistic Child Development

We encourage every child to become an independent learner.

Outstanding Facilities

Our state-of-the-art facilities include: 25-metre swimming pool, cricket nets, multi-purpose hall, playing fields, science & food technology laboratories, ICT labs and technology-rich environments, libraries, art studios, medical dispensary, canteen & music and dance rooms.In our phase two, we anticipate a state of the art boarding house and an auditorium.

Rita Amanyabyoona

Parent Relations Executive

GEMS Cambridge International School, Kampala

Plot 102/104 Butabika Road

Butabika, Kampala

P.O. Box 50018

Kampala, Uganda

www.gemscis-kampala. com