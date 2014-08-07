Children’s Books | An African Adventure of Ugandan Princesses | Nkinzi and Namikka By Yvonne Senkandwa

JOURNALIST LAUNCHES DEBUT CHILDREN’S SERIES entitled:

An African Adventure of Ugandan Princesses: Nkinzi and Namikka

“Our names are Nkinzi and Namikka. In Uganda these names are only given to princesses.

Our mommy is a Queen in Uganda. Mommy says Uganda is the pearl of Africa.

When mommy is not taking care of us, she works to help the people of Uganda.”

PASADENA, CA, Aug. 28— Journalist and inspirational author Yvonne Senkandwa of Pasadena Calif, will debut two (2) of her children’s book series on August 29, 2014 at the 26th Ugandan North American Association Convention (UNAA) to be held in San Diego, California. The annual event is expected to host hundreds of Ugandans who will travel from throughout the United States, Canada, England, Uganda and more to celebrate its theme “Unity through Cultural Awareness.”

The series is set in Kampala, Uganda for children of all walks. Importantly for children who call Uganda home. The books, An African adventure series of Ugandan Princesses Nkinzi & Namikka promote Ugandan culture and language in the Diaspora through literature. As well as encourage cultural pride in Ugandan children. Join the Princesses as they discover the world around them as well as learn some Luganda words. The titles set to release are:

An Afternoon at the Farmer’s Market

Have a Tea Party

Kenyan-born to Ugandan parents Yvonne was raised in Pasadena (a suburb of Los Angeles), California. She completed French language & French Literature course work at Universite d’ Aix-Marseille III, France and graduated from California State University, Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and earned an MBA from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. Yvonne has worked as a newspaper reporter, magazine writer, and an academic editor with an international publisher for high school text books and an international neurosurgical journal. Yvonne is multilingual (English/ French/Luganda), enjoys horseback riding, and horse racing.

Senkandwa is available for interviews and appearances. For booking presentations, photos for publishing, media appearances, interviews, and/or book-signings contact yvonnesenk@gmail.com. The Children’s books will be available on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com also as ebooks for kindle and nook.

Sincerely,

Yvonne Senkandwa

