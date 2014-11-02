 
 

 
 

 


Ugandan Diaspora Fashion | Joe Malaika Fashion Designs, Second Edition of Exces Dela Mode Fashion show

Highlights from the Second Edition of the Exces Dela Mode Fashion show held Saturday October 25th 2014, at the Holiday Inn Express, Somervile, Massachusetts.

The Fashion show Featured desired Joe Malaika Fashion collections and other Boston based designers. Joe a product of Bentley College in Massachusetts represents the new breed of Ugandan Diaspora flying our flag abroad.

Below are some images — All photos by Kenneth Aligaweesa — MGS – AD Studios.

