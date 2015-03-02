Memorial Day May 23rd – 25th | Buganda Bumu North American Convention Coming to Boston

Press Release — March 2, 2015, The leaders of Baganda Associations (BAs) in North America – Ggwangamujje Boston (GMB); Ggwangamujje Midwest (GMMW); Ggwangamujje DC (GMDC); Kamu Kamu, Dallas; Agali Awamu, Atlanta; Community of New York New Jersey (NY/NJ Community); Bulungi Bwansi Canada and Kabaka’s Representatives in North America, are pleased to announce the formation of the Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC).

For a long time, leaders of BAs in North America and Kabaka’s Representative have worked hard to create a mechanism that will unite all Kabaka’s subjects in North America. The primary objective of this convention is to promote unity amongst the Baganda living in North America while working in unison with the Kabaka’s Government in Mengo to promote and preserve our cultural heritage. We hope that this collaboration will encourage more Baganda living in North America to participate and support activities that will help in the social and economic development of Buganda.

We also hope that this initiative will especially inspire our youth to learn more about their heritage so they can be in a better position to enjoy it. The name chosen, Buganda Bumu North American Convention, (BBNAC) simply meets our objective and mission. We unanimously agreed to hold BBNAC on Memorial Day Weekend every two years.

The first BBNAC will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Memorial Day weekend, May 23 – 25, 2015 . The guest of honor is expected to be the Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga. This is our convention. You will have a say in what takes place. Your input will be welcome. Please come to Boston this coming Memorial Day weekend to witness the Katikkiro's inaugural speech to the first BBNAC.

Ssaabasajja Kabaka Awangaale

, Kabaka’s Representative, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont – (508) 468-1406 – bijumbuko@comcast. net Kato Kajubi Bijumbuko

Kabaka’s Representative in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware – (908) 591-9965 – Muweereza@yahoo.com Wycliffe Lule-Musoke,

Kabaka’s Representative in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma – (469) 774-1080 – senkayi@yahoo.com Abu L. Senkayi, Ph.D.

Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri – (224) 659-2273 luzzikakande@yahoo. com Luzzi Kakande, Kabaka’s Representative in

Kabaka’s Representative in Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama – (404) 578-8674 –kiggwesam@yahoo.com Samuel Mwanje Kiggwe,

Kabaka’s Representative in Canada – estella.muyinda@ gmail.com Estella Namakula Muyinda,