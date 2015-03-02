Memorial Day May 23rd – 25th | Buganda Bumu North American Convention Coming to Boston
Posted March 2, 2015 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Buganda Bumu North American Convention ~ 3,646 views
Press Release — March 2, 2015, The leaders of Baganda Associations (BAs) in North America – Ggwangamujje Boston (GMB); Ggwangamujje Midwest (GMMW); Ggwangamujje DC (GMDC); Kamu Kamu, Dallas; Agali Awamu, Atlanta; Community of New York New Jersey (NY/NJ Community); Bulungi Bwansi Canada and Kabaka’s Representatives in North America, are pleased to announce the formation of the Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC).
For a long time, leaders of BAs in North America and Kabaka’s Representative have worked hard to create a mechanism that will unite all Kabaka’s subjects in North America. The primary objective of this convention is to promote unity amongst the Baganda living in North America while working in unison with the Kabaka’s Government in Mengo to promote and preserve our cultural heritage. We hope that this collaboration will encourage more Baganda living in North America to participate and support activities that will help in the social and economic development of Buganda.
We also hope that this initiative will especially inspire our youth to learn more about their heritage so they can be in a better position to enjoy it. The name chosen, Buganda Bumu North American Convention, (BBNAC) simply meets our objective and mission. We unanimously agreed to hold BBNAC on Memorial Day Weekend every two years.
The first BBNAC will be held in Boston, Massachusetts, on Memorial Day weekend, May 23 – 25, 2015. The guest of honor is expected to be the Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga. This is our convention. You will have a say in what takes place. Your input will be welcome. Please come to Boston this coming Memorial Day weekend to witness the Katikkiro’s inaugural speech to the first BBNAC.
Ssaabasajja Kabaka Awangaale
Stephen Mukasa, Ggwangamujje Boston, Chairman – (617) 308-9614smukasa@hotmail.com
Kalibbala Ssepuuya, Ggwangamujje Midwest Chicago, Chairman – (773) 484-5267ssepuuya@gmail.com
Francis Mubiru Ggwangamujje Washington DC. Interim Chairman – (703) 505-6452sfmubiru1@gmail.com
Mathias Kyobe, Kamu Kamu, Dallas; Chairman – (817) 881- 4009 kyobemath@aol.com
Sam Kiggwe, Agali Awamu, Atlanta, President – (404) 578-8674 – kiggwesam@yahoo.com
Patrick Mwerinde, Community of New York New Jersey (NY/NJ Community – (302) 562-7387Martin Kaddu Nsubuga, Bulungi Bwansi Canada, Chair – (416) 827-8665 mjelectrex@gmail.com
Kato Kajubi Bijumbuko, Kabaka’s Representative, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Vermont – (508) 468-1406 – bijumbuko@comcast.
net
Wycliffe Lule-Musoke, Kabaka’s Representative in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and
Delaware – (908) 591-9965 – Muweereza@yahoo.com
Abu L. Senkayi, Ph.D. Kabaka’s Representative in Texas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas and Oklahoma – (469) 774-1080 – senkayi@yahoo.com
Luzzi Kakande, Kabaka’s Representative in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri – (224) 659-2273 luzzikakande@yahoo.
com
Samuel Mwanje Kiggwe, Kabaka’s Representative in Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and Alabama – (404) 578-8674 –kiggwesam@yahoo.com
Estella Namakula Muyinda, Kabaka’s Representative in Canada – estella.muyinda@
gmail.com
Website — http://ggwangamujjeboston.org/
Gd day,
I would like to know the other programes running alongside this event.
Joselyn
Great idea of synergism efforts to the development of Buganda’s culture that shall yield into Diaspora social-economic progression. Bulungibwansi in Buganda are in tandem with such endeavors and have a rallying motto that goes…Buganda Bumu……….(others respond) Maanyi (Strength), it works well to stimulate morale to accomplish a self help initiative.
Would be glad to attend convention but where do Istart from?
am happy to see u here but is possible for me to be part Of you in your next conference?