Comedy Classics | Teacher Mpamire Live at Churchill Show Nairobi-Kenya

Teacher Mpamire also known as Herbert Ssegujja Mendo is a talented Comedy impressionist and High School Teacher from Uganda. This Stand-up comedian and Creative Director with the Fun-factory Comedy Club has wowed many with his rare breed of intellectual humor. Above is the featured performance at the Churchill comedy show in Nairobi. Check out this new kid on the block and help spread the word that the biggest name to hit Ugandan comedy is finally here….

Mpamire has also been known for his character acting out Uganda’s President as Professor Joel — a.k.a Mendo Sevo. Hebert has also been featured on CNN International with numerous stints across East and Central Africa. Currently on tour in the US, Teacher Mpamire has also appeared on VOA’s Straight Talk with Dr. Shaka Ssali and is slated to perform in Washington on May 30th along with other US venues to be determined(TBA).

For Ugandan Diaspora community bookings in the US and Canada contact – Ronnie Mayanja (+1978-235-2459) or email – info@ugandandiaspora.com