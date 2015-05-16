 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Comedy Classics | Teacher Mpamire Live at Churchill Show Nairobi-Kenya

1
Posted May 16, 2015 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in comedy ~ 2,718 views

     

Teacher Mpamire also known as Herbert Ssegujja Mendo is a talented Comedy impressionist and High School Teacher from Uganda. This Stand-up comedian and Creative Director with the Fun-factory Comedy Club has wowed many with his rare breed of intellectual humor. Above is the featured performance at the Churchill comedy show in Nairobi. Check out this new kid on the block and help spread the word that the biggest name to hit Ugandan comedy is finally here….

mpamire2

Mpamire has also been known for his character acting out Uganda’s President as Professor Joel — a.k.a Mendo Sevo. Hebert has also been featured on CNN International with numerous stints across East and Central Africa. Currently on tour in the US, Teacher Mpamire has also appeared on VOA’s Straight Talk with Dr. Shaka Ssali and is slated to perform in Washington on May 30th along with other US venues to be determined(TBA).

For Ugandan Diaspora community bookings in the US and Canada contact – Ronnie Mayanja (+1978-235-2459) or email – info@ugandandiaspora.com


, ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

One Comment

Leave a comment »

  1.  
    ASSONZ
    November 10, 2017 at 8:13 am

    i love this comedy keep it up tr mpamire

    Reply




Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00