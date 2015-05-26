Boston May 22nd – 25th BBNAC | Buganda Bumu North American Convention In Pictures – Day 3!

By Ronnie Mayanja — In what was a colorful 3 day Buganda meet, the organizers of the Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC) came together merging seven Baganda associations into a new umbrella organisation that will meet biennially and bring together all progressive Baganda living in Diaspora. Working with the newly appointed Kabaka’s representatives in North America the event was held at the Best Western Hotel in Malboro, Massachusetts from May 22nd to May 25th 2015 during the memorial Day weekend.

The following were listed as the major objectives as to why the umbrella group was established – To stimulate and promote unity among all Baganda living in North America, to educate preserve and disseminate Buganda cultural heritage, representation of Buganda interests among Diaspora Communities, encourage participation of the Baganda Diaspora in the social and economic development of Buganda, to fund-raise for worthy Kingdom humanitarian causes and to help pass on the Buganda cultural values to the next generation. As part of their objectives the founders resolved to meet biennially naming Atlanta, Georgia as the next venue for the 2017 meeting.

Guest of honor at this year’s event the first of its kind was non other than the new progressive Katikiiro of the Buganda Kindgom Owek. Peter Mayiga who was accompanied by the Deputy Katikiiro, members of the royal family and representatives from the Mengo Lukiiko . The Kabaka’s message was delivered by the Royal Princess Omumbejja Nnalinya Victoria Nkiinzi — who shared the Kabaka’s message of unity and development among all Baganda subjects in the Diaspora. In his speech the katikiiro talked about the success of the etofaali campaign that has seen th Masengere completion after nearly 40 years. He intimated to his audience about other impending projects like the rehabilitation of the Kabaka’s lake, the construction of a Buganda hospital as some of the other projects in the offing.

Other highlights included the official swearing in of the new Kabaka’s representatives in North America — Northeast region – Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Connecticut – Omubaka Kato Bijumbuko Kajubi was sworn in as the new representative, New York/ New Jersey/Delaware/Pennslyvania — Omubaka Wycliffe Lule Musoke, Southwest region — Texas, Oklahoma, Lousiana, New Mexico — Omubaka Dr. Abu Senkayi, Midwest – Illinois, Indiana Ohio, Michigan Omubaka Dick Luzzi Kakande, Southeast region — Georgia South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Kentucky — Omubaka Samuel Mwanje Kiggwe, Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia — Omubaka Margaret Muwonge, Colorado, South and North Dakota, Utah, Montana — Omubaka Esther Nassuna Kiraga and Canada — Omubaka Estella Muyinda.

Gwanga Mujje Boston and the entire organizing committee of the (BBNAC) Convention should be commended on what was a well organised event for a first. Areas of opportunity include better publicity and engagement of key Diaspora Baganda with connections that will take the kingdom beyond the etofaali phase. Many Baganda are now scattered across the globe and some are now accomplished individuals who are proud of their cultural heritage engaging them would bring some value addition to the future kingdom development plans. The Etofaali fundraiser yielded a spot collection of over $10,000 dollars while the Mobile Van clinic has raised over $60,000 dollars in cash that was also greatly commended by the Katikiiro.

Ugandan Diaspora News attended the 3 day event and now brings you some highlights in pictures — All photos appear courtesy of Ronnie Mayanja