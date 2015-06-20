Job Opening | Housekeeper Immediately Wanted In The Potomac, Maryland, Washington DC Area

**** HOUSEKEEPER IMMEDIATELY !!! in Potomac, Maryland ( Washington DC area)

***** LIVE IN. (FEMALE 25-50 YEARS)

***** ( Live out only if you have a car and live 5 mins away )

***** MUST SPEAK ENGLISH

***** MUST BE V. NEAT, CLEAN, TIDY AND V.ORGANIZED

***** MUST BE EFFICIENT, NON LAZY, HONEST AND RELIABLE

***** SALARY $1200.00 / MONTH + BENEFITS

***** LODGING / ROOM /BOARD / FOOD

***** Fully Furnished / Clean / Comfortable Bedroom with Attached Bathroom downstairs

***** Bedroom Amenities Include / Television / Telephone / Internet / Cable

***** Bedroom Amenities also Include your own personal table fan, Solar Heater / Humidifier / Ironing board / Steam Iron / heating pad etc. Swimming pool / Laundry Facility / Parking spot

***** All Major Holidays are Paid

***** StressFree / Relaxed Environment

***** Contact me for Hours and Schedule

***** To apply Please Call / Text / 301-742- 7861 or email mobeen997@gmail.com

***** a brief description about yourself giving a general introduction in your own words

***** PS: remember to include your phone number so I can call you

***** Thank You

***** Best Regards

***** Mrs Mobeen Hanif

***** 301-742-7861

