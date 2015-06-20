 
 

 
 

 


Job Opening | Housekeeper Immediately Wanted In The Potomac, Maryland, Washington DC Area

**** HOUSEKEEPER IMMEDIATELY !!! in Potomac, Maryland ( Washington DC area)

***** LIVE IN. (FEMALE 25-50 YEARS)

***** ( Live out only if you have a car and live 5 mins away )

***** MUST SPEAK ENGLISH

***** MUST BE V. NEAT, CLEAN, TIDY AND V.ORGANIZED

***** MUST BE EFFICIENT, NON LAZY, HONEST AND RELIABLE

***** SALARY $1200.00 / MONTH + BENEFITS

***** LODGING / ROOM /BOARD / FOOD
***** Fully Furnished / Clean / Comfortable Bedroom with Attached Bathroom downstairs
***** Bedroom Amenities Include / Television / Telephone / Internet / Cable
***** Bedroom Amenities also Include your own personal table fan, Solar Heater / Humidifier / Ironing board / Steam Iron / heating pad etc. Swimming pool / Laundry Facility / Parking spot
***** All Major Holidays are Paid
***** StressFree / Relaxed Environment
***** Contact me for Hours and Schedule

***** To apply Please Call / Text / 301-742- 7861 or email mobeen997@gmail.com
***** a brief description about yourself giving a general introduction in your own words
***** PS: remember to include your phone number so I can call you

***** Thank You
***** Best Regards
***** Mrs Mobeen Hanif
***** 301-742-7861


    Joanitah Muzirah
    March 2, 2016 at 10:08 am

    Hy am Joan from Uganda looking for a job of housekeeping. Good in English, tidy, well-organised and well behaved , a believer in Jesus Christ .I will highly appreciate of am considered. Thanks I remain joan

    Loida yamamoto
    February 28, 2017 at 2:17 am

    Good day madam,i am looking for a job and i am qualified as housekeeper because i’m well trained hotel cleaner and a plain housewife before of a japanese national which is i’m a full time worker at the house,im a good filipino citizen as well!hoping for my early deployment

