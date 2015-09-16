James R. Aguma | Chief Financial Officer, South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) To Deliver Keynote Address At This Year’s Ugandan Diaspora Gala in Kampala

News Flash — Ugandan Diaspora Network is proud to announce that Mr. James R. Aguma has accepted our invitation to attend and deliver this year’s Keynote address during our fifth annual Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala that will be held at Kampala Serena Hotel on 30th December 2015. As a Ugandan Diaspora success story Mr. Aguma will share the story of his life including his ascendancy to the helm of the largest public broadcaster on the African continent with an annual turnover of $550 million dollars.

Below is a brief biography of this accomplished Ugandan.

James R. Aguma is the Chief Financial Officer and Executive member of the Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) which is Africa’s largest public broadcaster with a turnover of $550m and assets of $364m.

Mr Aguma is an alumnus of Makerere University and of Universities of Cape Town and of Natal. He also holds the following professional accounting qualifications – CA(SA), ACMA, CGMA. His expertise is in Finance, Accounting, Corporate Governance, Audit & Internal controls, Business re-engineering, Leadership and Strategy. He is an authority on Public Sector Finance, Management & Corporate Finance. He is also a registered assessor with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants and holds a certificate in Rough Diamond Grading and Assessments. He has been at the SABC for 2 years 9 months and has more than 16 years’ experience in the Finance field.

Prior to joining SABC, he was a senior audit manager at the Auditor General of South Africa, in Pretoria, where he served for 8 years. He has overseen audits at various government departments in South Africa such as departments of Police, Labour, Health, Science & Technology and Water Affairs. He has also overseen audits at reputable South African entities such as Unemployed Insurance Fund (UIF), Compensation Fund (CC), Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) and Magalies Water Board.

Before this he trained and worked in the Banking Group with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Johannesburg where he audited at FirstRand Group, Sanlam and Multilateral donor funded projects especially the World Bank, EU and USAID. He has been a tutor in Accounting at University of Cape Town, a teacher in Lesotho and a teaching assistant at Makerere University – being the first person, since its inception, to get an upper second degree, in 1991, in Marketing at the Faculty of Commerce

He resides in Johannesburg and lives for his three beautiful daughters – Tatiana, Leilah and Kenya

For inquiries about this year’s Ugandan Diaspora gala including a special discount room rate at Kampala Serena Hotel please email – info@ugandandiaspora.com