Death Announcement | Annette Battaka of Maryland Passes On – See Funeral Arrangements Below

The Family of Mr. Ivan Battaka of Maryland, USA announces the untimely death of our friend, colleague, sister, wife and mother. Annette Battaka took ill a couple months ago and had bounced back but unfortunately passed away yesterday August 5th 2016 at Sub Urban hospital from complications arising out of cirrhosis an end stage liver disease.

We are requesting the Diaspora family to Kindly help us by joining hands with the Battakka family in this time of sorrow. They need assistance with funeral expenses to bid farewell to their beloved sister, mother and daughter, Annette Battakka. She is survived by her Only Son who is 13 years old and her husband.

You can show your support with a donation of any amount at this GoFundme link: https://www.gofundme.com/2acd7y8k

For more Details please contant Mrs. Dorothy Angole at 301 675 3103 and Mrs Alyce Byamukama at 240 643 8041 will be coordinating the refreshments for those of you who will be in position to assist.

Thank you for your prayers and support.

Latest update on Annette Battaks’s Funeral service and Burial Arrangements.

Annette Battaka Namara Hafizi home-going service will be held this coming Saturday 8th August 2016 with the viewing at 11:00 am and service at 12:00 pm at:

The Chapel

Nobeck memorial park

16225 Batchellors Forest Road

Olney, Maryland 20832

Thereafter she will be laid to rest at the same place at 1pm.

There will be a gathering (lumbe) on Friday August 12th 2016 from 3pm to 9pm in the community room at:

Penthouse

The Metropolitan

7620 Old Georgetown road

Bethesda MD 20814

There is public parking adjacent to the building on Fridays for one dollar per hour.

Annette attended Kitante Primary School before going to King’s College Budo, then Makerere College School and eventually Gayaza High School. She then joined Makerere University and later completed her post graduate studies at Brandeis University in Massachusetts.

Most of you who had a chance to interact with her, know that she was outgoing, social and so full of life.

She leaves behind a husband, a son, both parents, a sister, brothers and a whole host of relatives and friends, we miss her already!

She took ill a couple months ago and had bounced back but unfortunately passed away on Friday, August 5th 2016 at Sub Urban hospital in Bethesda Maryland from complications arising out of cirrhosis an end stage liver disease.

A go-fund me account has been set up for those who would be interested in assisting financially at the link below.

https://www.gofundme.com/ 2acd7y8k?pc=expt_em_co_ shareflow_m_89_2&rcid= 52b5ac6c5c1d11e6aecdbc764e065f 4f

You may also write checks payable to Pamela Battaka Johnson and contact her at 301 752 8447 or hand them to the above mentioned ladies.

Thank you for your prayers and support.