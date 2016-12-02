 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Meet Prof. Dr Steven Kaddu – Diaspora Award Recipient 2016 | Deputy Head of the Dermatopathology – Department of Dermatology, Medical University and State Hospital of Graz, Austria

0
Posted December 2, 2016 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Diaspora Awards 2016 Edition ~ 577 views

     

Prof. Dr Steven Kaddu is currently Professor of Dermatology and deputy head of the Dermatopathology section at Department of Dermatology, Medical University and State Hospital of Graz, Austria.  Prof. Dr. Kaddu was born in Uganda and graduated in Medicine at Makerere University, Kampala in 1982. Following graduation, he worked in various hospitals in Uganda and Kenya, before leaving for Austria in 1989 to specialize in Dermatology.

Prof. Dr. Kaddu is an internationally well-known and well-recognized expert in the fields of Dermatology and Dermatopathology, where he has widely published over 60 scientific papers in peer reviewed journals and contributed as author and/or co-author to a number of dermatology books, including standard textbooks. He is a former recipient of several scientific awards and grants including a Fullbright grant to Harvard Medical School, Boston, USA in 2000 for a fellowship in soft tissue tumors of the skin. Prof. Dr. Kaddu is the first black African to be awarded the distinguished title of “University Professor” at the southern Austrian Medical University of Graz.

Prof. Kaddu’s life and professional journey and experience may partly mirror those of a number of his doctor colleagues who left Uganda in the ‘80s to work abroad elsewhere, however, his challenges have been unique and his accomplishments rather extraordinary.

kaddu3

In 2007, Prof. Dr. Steven Kaddu together with partners from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, especially Dr. Carrie Kovarik founded the Africa Teledermatology Project and Website. The network was aimed at creating a broad dermatologic teleconsultation platform linking medical centers in sub-Saharan Africa involved in treatment of skin diseases, to specialized dermatology units in Africa, Europe, and USA. Until 2015, over 1300 problematic cases had been processed on the project website. The initiation of the site was funded in part by  the Commission for Development Studies, Austrian Academy of Sciences  and the American Academy of Dermatology.

While in Austria, Prof. Kaddu actively  participates in a number of initiatives aimed at improving skin health care in African immigrants, including having started a specialized clinic for treatment of problematic skin conditions in dark skin individuals and people with skin of color at the State Hospital in Graz. As a role model, he has been the focus of a documentary film project (“who dares, wins”) aimed at promoting integration of African immigrants in Austria.

Prof. Kaddu is married with 2 children. His a keen painter in his leisure time with a number of solo art exhibitions in Austria. Prof. and Mrs. Kaddu are also actively involved in a range of charitable projects, including contributions to supporting a large orphanage in Kampala.

Prof. Dr. Stephen Kaddu will be among the Recipients of this year’s Ugandan Diaspora Awards #2016 Edition!

http://www.ugandandiaspora.com/prof-dr-steven-kaddu-ugandan-born-austrian-based-dermatologist-researcher-and-founder-of-a-global-telehealth-network


, ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response

(required)


CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala Count Down ~ DON’T MISS! DEC 30th 2016

DECEMBER 30th 2016 ~ Click on the “Buy Tickets” Button below to Purchase a Ticket for you, a friend or a Family Member. The Ticket gives you access to the Cocktail, Dinner, Entertainment, Awards, Fashion Show at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

Eventbrite - 2014 Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Event, Dec 30th, Serena Hotel, Kla

 ugandan_diaspora_side_banner_long2
Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00