Event Video | The Ugandan Diaspora Business Breakfast and Gala Dinner Official TVC
The 6th Annual Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala will be held at Kampala Serena Hotel on 29th – 30th Dec 2016. We shall also celebrate some notable Ugandan Diaspora Success Stories. We are now pleased to unveil the official TVC for the event. Please share with your networks! Online ticket purchases can be made using eventbrite — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-ugandan-diaspora-social-networking-event-dec-30th-serena-hotel-kla-tickets-29327817291?ref=ebtnebtckt