 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Event Video | The Ugandan Diaspora Business Breakfast and Gala Dinner Official TVC

0
Posted December 4, 2016 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Event Videos ~ 477 views

     

The 6th Annual Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala will be held at Kampala Serena Hotel on 29th – 30th Dec 2016. We shall also celebrate some notable Ugandan Diaspora Success Stories. We are now pleased to unveil the official TVC for the event. Please share with your networks! Online ticket purchases can be made using eventbrite — https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2016-ugandan-diaspora-social-networking-event-dec-30th-serena-hotel-kla-tickets-29327817291?ref=ebtnebtckt


, , , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response

(required)


CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala Count Down ~ DON’T MISS! DEC 30th 2016

DECEMBER 30th 2016 ~ Click on the “Buy Tickets” Button below to Purchase a Ticket for you, a friend or a Family Member. The Ticket gives you access to the Cocktail, Dinner, Entertainment, Awards, Fashion Show at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

Eventbrite - 2014 Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Event, Dec 30th, Serena Hotel, Kla

 ugandan_diaspora_side_banner_long2
Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00