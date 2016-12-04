 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

Inspirational Music | Sinach – I Know Who I am (Official Video)

0
Posted December 4, 2016 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Music Videos ~ 542 views

     

Sinach, an award winning songwriter, worship leader and recording artist is a key member of the LoveWorld music team of Christ Embassy who started singing at a very young age. She is one of the most famous singers in Nigeria today with her hit gospel albums and hit singles.

sinachi

One such popular tunes getting crossover appeal and powerplay across Africa is — I know who I am. We at Ugandan Diaspora News proudly present this inspirational video with the hope that it will inspire somebody today!!


, , , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response

(required)


CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala Count Down ~ DON’T MISS! DEC 30th 2016

DECEMBER 30th 2016 ~ Click on the “Buy Tickets” Button below to Purchase a Ticket for you, a friend or a Family Member. The Ticket gives you access to the Cocktail, Dinner, Entertainment, Awards, Fashion Show at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

Eventbrite - 2014 Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Event, Dec 30th, Serena Hotel, Kla

 ugandan_diaspora_side_banner_long2
Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00