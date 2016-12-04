Inspirational Music | Sinach – I Know Who I am (Official Video)

Sinach, an award winning songwriter, worship leader and recording artist is a key member of the LoveWorld music team of Christ Embassy who started singing at a very young age. She is one of the most famous singers in Nigeria today with her hit gospel albums and hit singles.

One such popular tunes getting crossover appeal and powerplay across Africa is — I know who I am. We at Ugandan Diaspora News proudly present this inspirational video with the hope that it will inspire somebody today!!