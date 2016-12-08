 
 

 
 

 


Diaspora Gala 2016 | Featured Artist Winnie Nwagi — Unveils New Music Video “Kano Koze!”

Posted December 8, 2016

     

Winnie “Nakanwagi” Nwagi is a Ugandan singer signed to Swangz Avenue, best known for her award winning single Musawo. She was the second runner-up in the second season of “CocaCola Rated Next” in 2014. She has released a number of songs including Embeera, Katono Katono, Gwenoonya and Kyowulila.

nwagi-new

She released her commercially successful single Musawo in early 2016. Musawo was played on both radio and television and attracted attention the Ugandan singer Irene Ntale when she did an acoustic version of the song. We NOW bring you Winnie Nwagi’s latest music video. Catch her LIVE at the Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala — 2016 edition.


