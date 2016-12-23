Diaspora Stories | Mr. Henry Kerali | World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia & Sierra Leone Talks Developmental Economics in Uganda

On Wednesday December 21st I had the rare opportunity to sit down with the World Bank Regional Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Among the topics we discussed was Ghana’s oil discovery, Tourism, Diaspora Bonds, Remittances, Governance, Agriculture and Macro economic policies. We also discussed parallels of the commodity economies of West Africa and what they have in common with Uganda. (A special thank-you to Mr. Bart Kakooza – Media Plus for the production and Kampala Serena Hotel for allowing us access to their amenities – good viewing.

Mr Henry Kerali is the World Bank Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Mr Kerali, a Ugandan national, joined the Bank in 2003 in the Infrastructure & Energy Department in the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) Region. Before joining the Bank, he was a Professor at the University of Birmingham, England, specializing in the development of transport infrastructure.He led the research of developed economic cost-benefit models for assessing the feasibility of infrastructure investments. He holds a BSc (Eng.) from Makerere University, and MSc and PhD from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Prior to taking up this new appointment, Henry was the World Bank’s Regional Director for the South Caucasus, based in Georgia. He has previously also worked in different regions of the world including Latin America, Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and ECA, and has also served as Sector Manager of the Bank’s transport program in the ECA Region.

He is married with three adult children. As a Professor, he has authored over 100 publications in various books, journals and reports. For leisure, he enjoys playing golf, cycling and Latin dance.

