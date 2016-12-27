 
 

 
 

 


Diaspora Events | Gifted Songwriter & Soulful Performer Kenneth Mugabi to Feature at the Diaspora Gala 2016 Edition

Kenneth Mugabi is a gifted songwriter and a soulful performer. His rich unique voice and his ability to write beautiful afro-soul music make him a unique and enjoyable performer to watch. Kenneth Mugabi’s music is an African version of neo soul. He blends his guitar and tube fiddle playing into his music to create a unique background sound for his rich vocals.

Kenneth Mugabi first caught public attention as one of the top contestants in the Coke rated Next Uganda competition. He has since been featured in many performances on a national platform. From serenading the country on National TV for the valentines show to doing performances with top local acts like Qwela and performing on same stage with international acts like Joel Sebunjo and Ali Keita.

Kenneth Mugabi released his debut album Kibunomu to a full house at Kampala Serena Hotel on 8th May 2016. It has been well received, selling hundreds of copies in the first week and enjoying massive airplays on national radio. Performances • Blankets and Wine UG • Bayimba Festival • Milege Festival • Doa Doa Festival • Qwela Junction Crooners edition. Kenneth Mugabi will be a featured artist an the 6th annual Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala 2016 edition.
Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala Count Down ~ DON’T MISS! DEC 30th 2016

DECEMBER 30th 2016 ~ Click on the “Buy Tickets” Button below to Purchase a Ticket for you, a friend or a Family Member. The Ticket gives you access to the Cocktail, Dinner, Entertainment, Awards, Fashion Show at Serena Hotel, Kampala.

