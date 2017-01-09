MTN WebPhone App For Diaspora | Make Calls to Uganda From Anywhere In the World at Local Rates

Make Calls to Uganda from anywhere in the world at local rates

MTN introduces WebPhone app for smartphones, easing international calls to Uganda

Customers need to sign up for the service prior to travelling

Kampala, Uganda: – MTN introduced a new mobile and web app called WebPhone that is an alternative cost-effective way of communication for frequent travellers and those living in the diaspora.

The app is ideal for business travelers and those doing business outside the country that make frequent calls back home; and offers the same call rates as local call charges, to any network in Uganda.

Users can make calls over the internet either from a PC, laptop, tablet or smartphone, by signing up for a virtual “WebPhone number” (032), which then becomes the username that is used to sign in to the mobile or PC application.

The mobile app’s sleek interface offers the user quick access to their phone contacts, as well as the option to make calls using either the WebPhone number (Phone Call) or the number of the SIM used in the mobile device (Regular Call).

The benefit of using the WebPhone number while calling from outside Uganda is that it is significantly cheaper than any of the currently available alternatives for making international calls to Uganda, making it the ideal solution for the business traveller

“We are pleased to introduce a product that offers convenience to our customers outside Uganda while dramatically reducing the cost of communication. This is inline with our commitment to offer our customers more value on all offers,” said the General Manager, MTN Business, Mr. Reginald Kafeero.

Ability to call non-smartphone users

While WebPhone relies on the Internet, its users have the unprecedented advantage of making calls to people without smartphones. This offers a key difference between WebPhone and other existing Voice over IP (VoIP) apps.

“With MTN WebPhone you can use the Internet to make calls to any Ugandan number from anywhere in the world at local rates, allowing you to spend only as much as you would spend while calling from an MTN fixed line in Uganda,” she added.

To get started, contact talkbusiness@mtn.co.ug to sign up for your 032 number, register and then start using the service. Alternatively you can visit the MTN Businesscentre at Plots 1 – 4 Nyonyi Gardens, Kololo to get signed up for the service.​

The MTN WebPhone app can be downloaded from http://mtn.co.ug/mtnwebphoneand is available for Windows PC, Android and iOS devices.

