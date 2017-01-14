Events | Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala Highlights — 2016 Edition

As Ugandans prepared to end the year Friday 30th December 2016 all roads led to Kampala Serena Hotel Victoria Ballroom — Venue for the 6th annual Ugandan Diaspora Social Networking Gala. The event officiated by the H.E The Vice President, Hon. Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi recognized the continued positive impact on the economy by Ugandans living and working in the diaspora whose remittances now total 3.6 trillion shillings annually.

The Vice President further noted that the revenues remitted have empowered many people to start their own business investments resulting into further employment and generation of taxes for government.

Ssekandi thanked the sponsors of the event which he said is noble since it recognizes the work and services of Ugandans in the diaspora who are undertaking professional and semi professional activities that are not only marketing them as individuals but the country in general.

The Vice President later presided over the annual Diaspora Recognition Awards ceremony that saw this year’s Uganda Diaspora Lifetime Achievement Award jointly go to the King and Queen of Katwe — Coach Robert Katende and Ms. Phiona Mutesi where recognized for their role in marketing Uganda abroad through their new film ‘Queen of Katwe’, representation of the country at the international chess tournaments and rehabilitating a number of street children by giving them hope through chess.

Other 2016 awardees included Mr. Henry Kerali Rupiny, in absentia, who is the World Bank Country Director Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Ambassador James Mugume, retired Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs who was celebrating 46 years as a foreign service official and under whose tenure the Diaspora desk in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was established, Dr. Nadaula Kanyerezi Mutema founder of the Village Mall Clinic who has ploughed back her professional expertise to treat Ugandans, Dr. Stephen Kaddu Deputy Director Dermatology and Dermatopathology Medical University and State Hospital in Graz, Austria.

The Patron Uganda Diaspora Network, Dr. Maggie Kigozi appealed to Diasporas to shift from giving money to their relatives but source for them appropriate machinery like hand tractors, produce millers that add value to commodities and which will enhance self sustenance.

Ronnie Mayanja, the coordinator of the Uganda diaspora network encouraged government to address the loopholes within dual citizenship and allow for Diaspora voting rights given the annual remittances. He also pointed to the negative tone and wrong mindset harbored by Ugandans back home who refer to the diaspora as nkuba-kyeyos, abasamma etc despite comprising a sizable number of professionals who are marketing the country positively.

The night was characterized by performances from artists Winnie Nakanwagi (Nwagi) Michael Ross, Jackie Akello, Kenneth Mugabi, Comedian Daniel Omara and fashion designs from Arapapa led by Santa Anzo and K. Raphael.

Event Production was done courtesy of DVI company and a special thank-you to Kampala Serena Hotel and all our partners for the continued support. See you at the next diaspora business breakfast and gala meet — Dec 29th and 30th 2017.

Source — Inside Report. Ugandan Diaspora News Photo Gallery appears courtesy of Guilio Molfese