NAACP Image Awards | Madina Nalwanga Among The Nominees For Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Winners of The 48th NAACP Image Awards were held on February 11, 2017 –

History: The Image Awards were established in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.”

The Image Awards is now “a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view.”

There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.

Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.

1991 – First prime-time broadcast.

2017 winners (Selected):

Entertainer of the year: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”

Outstanding TV Drama Series: “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us”

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson in “Empire”

Outstanding Motion Picture: “Hidden Figures”

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington in “Fences”

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures”

Outstanding Album: “Lemonade” – Beyoncé

See complete NAACP nominees per major category:

Entertainer of the Year

Chance the Rapper

Regina King

Dwayne Johnson

Beyoncé

Viola Davis

Outstanding Motion Picture

Hidden Figures

Moonlight

Fences

Loving

The Birth of a Nation

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Don Cheadle, Miles Ahead

Will Smith, Collateral Beauty

Stephan James, Race

Denzel Washington, Fences

Nate Parker, The Birth of a Nation

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Madina Nalwanga, Queen of Katwe

Tika Sumpter, Southside with You

Ruth Negga, Loving

Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures

Angela Bassett, London Has Fallen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Alano Miller, Loving

David Oyelowo, Queen of Katwe

Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Chadwick Boseman, Captain America: Civil War

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Mo’Nique, Almost Christmas

Aja Naomi King, The Birth of a Nation

Lupita Nyong’o, Queen of Katwe

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

Lion

Miles Ahead

The Birth of a Nation

Moonlight

Loving

Outstanding Comedy Series

Insecure

Black-ish

Survivor’s Remorse

The Carmichael Show

Atlanta

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Kevin Hart, Real Husbands of Hollywood



Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure

Keesha Sharp, Lethal Weapon

Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black

Niecy Nash, Soul Man

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

David Alan Grier, The Carmichael Show

Deon Cole, Black-ish

Miles Brown, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Erica Ash, Survivor’s Remorse

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Marsai Martin, Black-ish

Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse

Outstanding Drama Series

Power

Empire

Underground

This Is Us

Queen Sugar

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Terrence Howard, Empire

Mike Colter, Marvel’s Luke Cage

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Underground

Taraji P. Henson, Empire

Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Trai Byers, Empire

Jussie Smollett, Empire

Joe Morton, Scandal

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Amirah Vann, Underground

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Naturi Naughton, Power

