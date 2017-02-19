NAACP Image Awards | Madina Nalwanga Among The Nominees For Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the Winners of The 48th NAACP Image Awards were held on February 11, 2017 –
History: The Image Awards were established in 1967 “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.”
The Image Awards is now “a multi-cultural awards show from an African-American point of view.”
There are 54 competitive awards in the fields of film, television, literature and music. There are also several honorary awards.
Voting rights for the Image Awards are restricted to members of the NAACP only.
1991 – First prime-time broadcast.
2017 winners (Selected):
Entertainer of the year: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson in “black-ish”
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series: Tracee Ellis Ross in “black-ish”
Outstanding TV Drama Series: “Queen Sugar”
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown in “This Is Us”
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: Taraji P. Henson in “Empire”
Outstanding Motion Picture: “Hidden Figures”
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture: Denzel Washington in “Fences”
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture: Taraji P. Henson in “Hidden Figures”
Outstanding Album: “Lemonade” – Beyoncé
—————————————————————————————————
See complete NAACP nominees per major category:
Entertainer of the Year
- Chance the Rapper
- Regina King
- Dwayne Johnson
- Beyoncé
- Viola Davis
Outstanding Motion Picture
- Hidden Figures
- Moonlight
- Fences
- Loving
- The Birth of a Nation
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
- Don Cheadle, Miles Ahead
- Will Smith, Collateral Beauty
- Stephan James, Race
- Denzel Washington, Fences
- Nate Parker, The Birth of a Nation
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
- Madina Nalwanga, Queen of Katwe
- Tika Sumpter, Southside with You
- Ruth Negga, Loving
- Taraji P. Henson, Hidden Figures
- Angela Bassett, London Has Fallen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
- Alano Miller, Loving
- David Oyelowo, Queen of Katwe
- Trevante Rhodes, Moonlight
- Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
- Chadwick Boseman, Captain America: Civil War
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Mo’Nique, Almost Christmas
- Aja Naomi King, The Birth of a Nation
- Lupita Nyong’o, Queen of Katwe
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
- Lion
- Miles Ahead
- The Birth of a Nation
- Moonlight
- Loving
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Insecure
- Black-ish
- Survivor’s Remorse
- The Carmichael Show
- Atlanta
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
- Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Don Cheadle, House of Lies
- Kevin Hart, Real Husbands of Hollywood
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Keesha Sharp, Lethal Weapon
- Uzo Aduba, Orange is the New Black
- Niecy Nash, Soul Man
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
- David Alan Grier, The Carmichael Show
- Deon Cole, Black-ish
- Miles Brown, Black-ish
- Tituss Burgess, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
- Erica Ash, Survivor’s Remorse
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Marsai Martin, Black-ish
- Tichina Arnold, Survivor’s Remorse
Outstanding Drama Series
- Power
- Empire
- Underground
- This Is Us
- Queen Sugar
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
- Terrence Howard, Empire
- Mike Colter, Marvel’s Luke Cage
- Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
- Omari Hardwick, Power
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
- Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Underground
- Taraji P. Henson, Empire
- Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
- Kerry Washington, Scandal
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Trai Byers, Empire
- Jussie Smollett, Empire
- Joe Morton, Scandal
- Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
- Alfred Enoch, How to Get Away With Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
- Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
- Amirah Vann, Underground
- CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
- Naturi Naughton, Power
Ugandan Diaspora News Online salutes Madina Nalwanga ‘Queen of Katwe’ Character for getting nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Major Motion Movie Category along Seasoned Actresses!!