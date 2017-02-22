 
 

 
 

 


VOA Straight Talk Africa | “Trump/Africa Relations” — Host Dr. Shaka Ssali

Posted February 22, 2017

     

“Trump/Africa Relations”

U.S. President Donald Trump made his first phone calls to African heads of state, speaking with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and South African President Jacob Zuma.  Nigeria and South Africa said the calls were made at the request of the president, who until now has said little about Africa or African issues since assuming office last month.

Join us for our live, one-hour television and radio call-in simulcast of “Straight Talk Africa” when host Shaka Ssali and his guests have an in-depth discussion on the expectations of President Donald Trump’s engagement with Africa.

What are your expectations from U.S. President Donald Trump towards Africa?

Ayen Bior, VOA Social Media Reporter

Twitter:  @VOA Shaka

Hashtag:  #VOATrumpAfrica

Peter Pham

Vice President for Research and Regional Initiatives & Director of the Africa Center

Emira Woods

Associate Fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies

Angelle Kwemo

Chair, Believe in Africa

Straight Talk Africa is broadcast live every Wednesday from 1830-1930 UTC/GMT simultaneously on radio, television and the Internet. US Eastern Time is 1:30pm

Roblyn Hymes
Voice of America
English TV to Africa, TV Manager
330 Independence Ave., SW, Suite 1613-2
Washington, DC  20237
202-203-4827
http://www.voanews.com/english/news/
https://www.facebook.com/voaafrica54
http://www.facebook.com/VOAStraightTalkAfrica

 


Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda.
