Death Notice | Robinah Sewaya and Family Annouce The Death of Gloria Namukuba Otengho of South Carolina

Ms. Robinah Sewaya and family would like to thank the community for the messages and condolences for the loss of their daughter Gloria Namukuba Otengho. Ms. Gloria Namakuba Otengho was 38 years old and was trained as a teacher. She is survived by her parents Ms. Robinah Sewaya and Mr. Otengho. Gloria also leaves behind a lovely daughter, sisters and nieces and nephews.

The following are the funeral arrangements:

The funeral service for Gloria Namukuba Otengho will take place this Saturday. February 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Watkins, Garrett and Woods Funeral Home, 1011 Augusta Street, Greenville, South Carolina 29605. Funeral Home phone number is (864)242-1144

Viewing of Body and Wake: Early viewing of the body will take place tomorrow, Friday, February 24, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the funeral home as above (i.e. Watkins, Garrett and Woods Funeral Home).

Okusula mu Lumbe (or Traditional Wake): Okusula mulumbe or Traditional Wake will be held starting at 9:30 PM on Friday, February 24, 2017 after the viewing. Okusula mu Lumbe will be held at 103 Skipping Stone Court, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681. Phone number for Mr. Elvis Muhaabwa is (864)275-8642. Please bring food and drinks if you can.

Amabugo: Contributions or Amabugo are needed to support the family to meet these unexpected funeral expenses. Please contribute generously to: Ms. Robinah Sewaya, 34 Reedy River Way, Greenville, SC 29605. Her phone number is (864)346-8092. Her email address is robinah2001@gmail.com. Can also send amabugo via Mr. Elvis Muhaabwa at 103 Skipping Stone Court, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681.

GO FUND ME — https://www.gofundme.com/gloria-anne-n-otengho-burial-fund

Cemetery: Please note, the cemetery where Gloria will be buried on Saturday is Rest Heaven Memorial Gardens, 1655 Piedmont Highway. Piedmont, South Carolina 29673.

After Funeral Gathering: After the cemetery, moaners will gather at Mr. Elvis Muhaabwa’s residence at 103 Skipping Stone Court, Simpsonville, South Carolina 29681 for refreshments and to further console the Robinah Sewaya and Otengho family for the loss of their lovely daughter.