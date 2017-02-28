Events | Join The 8th Annual African Development Conference, March 31st — April 1st at Harvard

Africa Development Conference — We are proud to announce the 8th annual African Development Conference scheduled for March 31st and April 1st, 2017 at the Harvard University Kennedy School of Governance and the Harvard University Law School.

The African Development Conference is an annual pan-African forum that convenes students, alumni, scholars, business professionals, policy practitioners, government officials and leaders from around the world. Our theme for the year is ‘Imagining New Frontiers for Collaboration’. In a time of global division we are provoking a discussion on working together, upending the notion of Africa as a continent constantly in receipt of aid, investment and development. We’re proud to announce a leading lineup of exceptional keynote speakers and panelists:

The keynote speakers to look forward to this year are:

His Excellency President John D. Mahama— former President of Ghana

Madame Folorunsho Alakija— a successful Nigerian business magnate who was listed among Forbes’ 100 most powerful women in the world.

Advocate Thulisile Madonsela–- the former Public Protector of South Africa who was named Forbes African Person of the year in 2016.

Ms. Beatrice Mtetwa— internationally acclaimed human rights lawyer from Zimbabwe

For information about our inspiring keynote speakers and panelists, the conference schedule, highlights, ticket registration and accommodation options, please visit www.harvardadc.com

Additionally, we would like to offer your network a discount code for conference tickets. Please use the code below to get $35 off: HN92HVE. We would love for you all to join us at this historic event.

Yours sincerely,

The Harvard University Africa Development Conference

Executive Committee for 2017

Africa: Imagining New Frontiers of Collaboration revisits the enduring, yet dynamic and elusive, concept of “Pan-Africanism” as it takes shape in the twenty-first century and invites conversations on the increasing importance of cross-border and international cooperation and partnership for the continent.

The conference will explore creative, collaborative approaches to African challenges and opportunities. These include governance and human rights, education, infrastructure, public health, gender and income inequality, Africa’s economies, and urban development.

The conference will bring together policy makers, innovative business leaders, accomplished academics, leaders of civil society organizations and other distinguished individuals to foster a productive dialogue about Africa’s future. The conference endeavors to move beyond raising awareness about the challenges facing Africa by highlighting innovative thinking and promoting those who are working to effect real change in their country or throughout the continent.

We hope the conference attendees will leave with a sense of excitement and purpose regarding the continent and its role in the world. Importantly, in the spirit of this year’s theme, we hope that conference attendees will discover new opportunities for collaboration and be inspired to take part in Africa’s future.