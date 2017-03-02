Statement on The Health of Owek. Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi From The Family

Dear friends,

For a while now, my father has been complaining about pain here and there. He has been under the care of Dr. Mbonye and Dr. Luzige at Nakasero hospital. The plan was to take him to India for further investigation.

However, on February 19th, we realized that he was in a lot of inexplicable pain so we rushed him to the hospital. Until this week, we didn’t really know what the extent of the damage was. The doctors said it was pneumonia however on Sunday, my father took a turn for the worse. An oncologist was called in and on Monday we learnt that daddy is seriously ill.

At the moment, everything humanly possible is being done to manage the situation. He is generally stable and pain free. As a family we appreciate the fact that daddy belongs to the nation, not just to us. We know that many would like to see him however, it is critical that he rests so his strength can be renewed.

We ask that everybody respects his dignity and the right to privacy. I am attaching his most recent image of him that was taken when the Prime Minister of Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga visited him in hospital yesterday.

If there are any further questions, feel free to contact me — Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi on the numbers provided below. For those in Kampala the Mobile Money Account Number is +256776355500

Thank you for loving daddy.

Most Sincerely,

Josephine Mayanja-Nkangi

c | +256-776355500 or +256-754881069

e | jmayanja.nkangi@gmail.com

Diaspora Appeal — If you wish to help the family in any way and live in North America please contact Mwami. Balaam Luswata at +1-617-817-9153

Owek. Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi is a friend to many especially those in Buganda who may recall his tenure as Buganda’s Katikkiro before the abolition of the Kingdoms and as a political maverick his contribution to Uganda spanned more than 50 years. Together lets pray for his quick recovery and good health — Amen