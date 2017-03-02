Death Annoucement | Owek. Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi Passes On — Below is The Tentative Program of His Final Journey

Here is the Program:

Wednesday 8th March – State Memorial Service held at Namirembe Cathedral.

Same day – Wake at his home in Ntinda Minsiter’s village

Thursday 9th March, 8am – Funeral service at St. Luke’s church, Ntinda

Thursday 9th March, 12noon – Body lies in State at Parliament of Uganda

Friday 10th March, 2pm – Burial at Kanyogoga, Kalungu West.

Background to Owek. Mayanja Nkangi’s Illness as told by Josephine.

For a while now, my father has been complaining about pain here and there. He has been under the care of Dr. Mbonye and Dr. Luzige at Nakasero hospital. The plan was to take him to India for further investigation.

However, on February 19th, we realized that he was in a lot of inexplicable pain so we rushed him to the hospital. Until this week, we didn’t really know what the extent of the damage was. The doctors said it was pneumonia however on Sunday, my father took a turn for the worse. An oncologist was called in and on Monday we learnt that daddy seriously ill.

On Monday March 5th at about 8am at Nakasero Hospital our daddy Owek. Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi found rest after battling cancer that had also spread to all the vital organs of his body.

Owek. Jehoash Mayanja Nkangi is a friend to many especially those in Buganda who may recall his tenure as Buganda’s Katikkiro before the abolition of the Kingdoms and as a political maverick his contribution to Uganda spanned more than 50 years. He was a Budonian who went to Oxford and later become leading Constitutional Lawyer. He also founder member of the Conservative Party of Uganda. Together with the family we mourn the passing of icon — he will be dearly missed.