Events | Don’t Miss The (BBNAC) — Buganda Bumu Convention In Atlanta, Georgia. May 26th – 29th 2017

At its first biennial convention in Boston in 2015, the Agali Awamu of Atlanta was designated to host the Buganda Bumu Convention 2017 in Atlanta Georgia.

Convention Theme

The Theme of the Convention is: “Strengthen Luganda and invest in health and economic development.”

“Tunyweeze eby’Obuwangwa, eby’Obulamu, n’Okwekulaakulanya.”

The City – Atlanta, GA

The Venue

The Convention will be held at the Westin Perimeter North , situated on a private lake less than 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, just minutes from Perimeter area businesses, shopping and dining.

Booking and Registration

Register Early and take advantage of early pricing. Click here to book a room at a special rate. You can also register by downloading and filling out this form:

https://www.starwoodmeeting.com/events/start.action?id=1607262340&key=296B8D1E

Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC) is a non-profit 501(c) organization that unites Baganda Associations in the United States and Canada under one umbrella. The eight Associations are;

Ggwanga Mujje Boston Chapter Inc., Gwanga Mujje Midwest, Gganga Mujje DC, Kamu Kamu, Dallas, Agali Awamu, Atlanta, Baganda Community of New York New Jersey, Bulungi Bwansi Canada, Buganda Ey’enkya, California.

Improving the well-being of fellow Ugandans has been a major objective of BBNAC and its eight stake holders in collaboration with the Government of Buganda in Mengo, Uganda.

For more details about the convention visit the official event website — http://www.agaliawamu.org