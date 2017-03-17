Special Report | Top Ugandan Policeman AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi Shot Dead in Kampala

The East African — Uganda Police Spokesperson has been shot dead Friday morning in Kampala by unknown gunmen. Mr Andrew Felix Kaweesi, who was also the Assistant Inspector General of Police, together with a bodyguard and driver were killed in his car as they left his home in Kulambiro, a suburb in the capital Kampala.

“It is true and it’s so sad,” Presidential Press Secretary Linda Nabusayi told the Daily Monitor, a member of the Nation Media Group stable, when she was asked to confirm the Friday morning shooting.

There have been other assassinations of high profile Ugandans in the streets of Kampala in the recent years.

In November last year, Major Sulaiman Kiggundu was shot dead along with his bodyguard on a Kampala road by gunmen, who witnesses said were riding a motorcycle. Kiggundu, a puritanical Muslim leader, a prominent Sheikh and a reformed ADF rebel leader, had been reintegrated into the Ugandan army where was serving in the intelligence unit.

In March 2015, Joan Kagezi, an Assistant Director of Public Prosecution, was shot at close range when gunmen on a motorcycle rode up to her car on her way home. Ms Kagezi was prosecuting the 2010 Kampala bombing suspects.