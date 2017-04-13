MTN Uganda | Response to Diaspora Concerns Regarding the Sim-card Verification and Mobile Money Deposits

Following inquiries about the 7 day deadline to deactivate unregistered or validated sim-cards by UCC. Ugandan Diaspora News Online got several inquiries from some Diaspora community members with active Mobile Money accounts who wanted to know the fate of their deposits since they might not be local to meet the verification deadline. We made an effort to reach out to the MTN head office in Kampala and below is a statement we received on the ongoing exercise and how Diaspora members should respond. See UCC highlights below and the MTN response.

All mobile phone sim-cards must be verified and validated within seven days or risk being switched off, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has warned. The warning is the latest among many previous ones from the regulatory body, where it has severally threatened to deactivate unregistered sim-cards.

During yesterday’s stakeholders meeting with National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura and representatives from various telecommunication companies, UCC directed mobile telecommunications service providers to verify all sim card subscriber details using their national identity cards or passports (for foreigners) within seven days starting on April 12.

Dear Diaspora Community,

We understand that the government and UCC are making provision for our subscribers in the Diaspora to register via the embassies.

Our customers in the Diaspora should be re-assured that their Mobile Money is safe because under the law it is protected. Even in past exercises relating to Mobile money, subscribers are still always able to access and withdraw their money even if the other telecom services are disabled.

MTN is still engaging the government and the UCC regarding the deadline that has been given for the registration of all numbers using National ID for nationals and passport for foreigners.

MTN is of course very concerned that all customers should continue using all the services. We urge all customers to use the string *197*3# to send their National ID Number (NIN) to have their records updated in accordance to the new directive

Best Regards

Dorcas B Muhwezi

Chief Customer Experience Officer (CEX)

MTN Uganda

Dorcas.Muhwezi@mtn.com

