Special Report | Queen of Katwe to Feature at IMF and World Bank 2017 Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, April 21-23, 2017.

Coach Robert Katende meets the International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. A Group of 20 meeting takes place on the sidelines. One such meeting will be held on April Wednesday 19th between 5:30 PM -6:30 PM at the IMF HQ1.

Coach Robert Katende and Phiona Mutesi at the IMF headquarters. Their Movie Queen of Katwe will be a featured film for the delegates at the Spring Meetings this week

There will be a featured Conversation with Ms. Phiona Mutesi (Queen of Katwe) Chess Champion, Inspiration for the Film Queen of Katwe and other guest speakers will include Sabina Bhatia, Assistant Director, Public Affairs division in the Communications Department of the IMF. Following the panel discussion there will be a special screening sponsored by Walt Disney for the film Queen of Katwe from 6:35 pm – 8:40 pm.

We continue to celebrate Coach Robert and Miss Phiona Mutesi’s accomplishments both at home and abroad. The IMF has also pledged to support Robert Katende’s work at SOM Chess Academy — www.robertkatende.org 

About the Spring Meetings — World Bank Group (Bank) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) each year bring together central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, and academics to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development, and aid effectiveness. Also featured are seminars, regional briefings, press conferences, and many other events focused on the global economy, international development, and the world’s financial system. This year’s Spring Meetings events will take place in Washington, DC, April 21-23, 2017.


One Comment

    Patrick Muganda Guma
    April 21, 2017 at 5:41 am

    Thanx Ronnie for a job well done.

    Reply




