Death Announcement | Penny Jakana Passes On April 19th 2017 in Seattle, Washington State – Join The Fundraising Campaign Below

Our dear friend, sister, daughter, mother and wife Penny Jakana, went to be with the Lord on April 19th 2017 after losing her battle with lung cancer. She is survived by 3 wonderful children and will be dearly missed by each one of us and especially her husband Alex.

Alex Jakana and his family relocated to Seattle, Washington State last year after joining the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Previously Alex worked for the BBC Africa Service and Radio One in Uganda.

To the Ugandan community and well wishers in Seattle a Memorial service will be held at the address below

9051 132nd Ave NE, Kirkland, WA 98033, USA

Date- Wednesday April 26th 2017

Time- 1pm Pacific Time

RSVP – Senyimba Samuel

REST IN PEACE PENNY!

A TRIBUTE FROM ALEX JAKANA A LOVING HUSBAND TO PENNY

Nearly 13 years ago, I said “I do” to my bride Penny, she accepted my name and gave me her love. The vow was “till death us do part” on the 19th of April 2017, Penny fulfilled her oath to me. On this journey of oneness, God gave us three amazing children and a lifetime of great memories. Penny was my friend, lover, fan, coach and mentor in countless areas of life. Many of you will know that she was filled to the brim with gentle, heavenly wisdom when it came to parenting and marriage.

The children and I were primary (but by no means the only) beneficiaries. Her love reached out and touched so many lives transforming each that she came across. The children and I will forever remember her gentle touch, warm smile and heavenly voice. O how I’m going to miss that voice. Everyone agrees that Penny is the, gentlest, and kindest of spirits. Penny was always slow to anger and quick to forgive – never harboring a grudge. She believed the best in everyone and was always abounding in true and confident Love.

From the time the flame of romance was lit in my heart to the time I won hers, there was never a time when I wasn’t in awe of her vibrant, sweet and delicate ways as well as her captivating beauty. For many of you Penny’s passing has come as a shock and I can appreciate that. So, I’ll give you a little more detail.

In the summer of 2016, Penny was diagnosed with Lung Cancer and the outlook was not good. She embarked on what turned out to be an eventful healing journey with many ups and downs. She fought the good fight and towards the end, it was quite tough so given the choice between staying and going to join Jesus, she chose to join the lover of her soul. As Paul wrote in his letter to the church in Philippi, “… I’m torn between two desires: I long to go and be with Christ, which would be far better for me. Philippians 1:22 ,23

My darling Penny, how the children and I wish we could have had you with us a little longer – however we are also aware that at the exact moment of your passing two events happened at the same time. One was a departure and the other was an arrival. You left the pain and brokenness of mortality and arrived at the bliss and bounty of eternity. Darren, Deonne, Divine and I can see you beaming with joy as Jesus received you and the gave you a tour of your new home in heaven. The angels then ushered you to your reserved seat in the cloud of witnesses from where you are now cheering us on. We too in turn look and salute you for being an amazing mother and wife. We rejoice with you because you are enjoying the delights of Heaven and we look forward to seeing you again. In the meantime, shine on and well done good and faithful servant.

Thank you friends for your kind and supportive messages of condolence. The children and I are deeply grateful for the contributions that you have so far made towards Penny's memorial fund.

Burial arrangements will be communicated later.

