BBNAC Program | 2nd Biennial Buganda Bumu North American Convention May 26 – 29, 2017

BBNAC 2017 Convention highlights…

Chief guests, Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga accompanied by Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe will lead a big delegation from Buganda Kingdom, Uganda

Friday May 26, 2017:

Youth Tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) facility – 3:00PM to 5:00PM

Youth meeting with Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga and Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe between – 6:00 -7:00PM

Saturday May 27, 2017: (Start at 8:00AM)

Welcoming ceremony. Omumbejja Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe introduced by the Katikkiro and requested to open the ceremony. Omumbejja Tebattageabwe will deliver

Ssaabasajja Kabaka message.

Youth – Breaking Barriers Community Development Forum: “Strengthening the Ugandan Community Diaspora through Cultural Identification and Unification – ” John Ssemanda, Coordinator

Presentation on Essence of our clans

Presentations by experts about teaching our children to speak Luganda

Eby’obulamu (Health & Wellness Promotion) and highlights from the Medical Mission which took place at Nakaseke Bulemeze from April 3 – 7, 2017

Wealth Creation and Financial Planning –

Learn more: www.Agaliawamuatlanta.org

Sunday May 28, 2017: (Start at 9:00AM)

Youth panel discussion on the evolution of education and on ways of exploring professional career paths – John Ssemanda, Coordinator

Youth tour of Martin Luther King Memorial Center. The tour is free.

Emirimu gya Kabaka Foundation ne Nnaabagereka Development Foundation

Buganda Land Board – Ensonga z’Ettaka

Royal Dinner and key note speech by the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga

Live entertainment by different artists – (Isaiah Katumwa, Saava Karim, Viboyo, Lwaasa and Annet Nandujja. DJ Clein & DJ Bernarzo all on venue; the choice will be yours to make!

VENUE: The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North

7 Concourse Parkway NE. Atlanta, GA 30328, United States Phone: (1)(770) 395-3900

(Group rate with breakfast every day at $109 single; double $124 and triple $139) Please mention Agaliawamu Atlanta or BBNAC



Current Registration fees



Adults (18+) $230; Youth (11-17) $120; Children (under10) $70 and free for children 4 years and younger.



Organized by Agaliawamu Atlanta

Registered attendees are entitled to:

All meetings, performances and entertainment

Buffet lunch on Saturday

Royal gala dinner on Sunday

Discounted hotel room rates with Breakfast

Free hotel packing