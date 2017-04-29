 
 

 
 

 


BBNAC Program | 2nd Biennial Buganda Bumu North American Convention May 26 – 29, 2017

BBNAC 2017 Convention highlights…

Chief guests, Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga accompanied by Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe will lead a big delegation from Buganda Kingdom, Uganda

Friday May 26, 2017:

  • Youth Tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) facility – 3:00PM to 5:00PM
  • Youth meeting with Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga and Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe between – 6:00 -7:00PM

Saturday May 27, 2017: (Start at 8:00AM)

  • Welcoming ceremony. Omumbejja Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe introduced by the Katikkiro and requested to open the ceremony. Omumbejja Tebattageabwe will deliver

Ssaabasajja Kabaka message.

  • Youth – Breaking Barriers Community Development Forum: “Strengthening the Ugandan Community Diaspora through Cultural Identification and Unification – ” John Ssemanda, Coordinator
  • Presentation on Essence of our clans
  • Presentations by experts about teaching our children to speak Luganda
  • Eby’obulamu (Health & Wellness Promotion) and highlights from the Medical Mission which took place at Nakaseke Bulemeze from April 3 – 7, 2017
  • Wealth Creation and Financial Planning –
    Learn more: www.Agaliawamuatlanta.org

Sunday May 28, 2017: (Start at 9:00AM)

  • Youth panel discussion on the evolution of education and on ways of exploring professional career paths – John Ssemanda, Coordinator
  • Youth tour of Martin Luther King Memorial Center. The tour is free.
  • Emirimu gya Kabaka Foundation ne Nnaabagereka Development Foundation
  • Buganda Land Board – Ensonga z’Ettaka
  • Royal Dinner and key note speech by the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga

Live entertainment by different artists – (Isaiah Katumwa, Saava Karim, Viboyo, Lwaasa and Annet Nandujja.  DJ Clein & DJ Bernarzo all on venue; the choice will be yours to make!

VENUE: The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North 
7 Concourse Parkway NE. Atlanta, GA 30328, United States Phone: (1)(770) 395-3900

(Group rate with breakfast every day at $109 single; double $124 and triple $139) Please mention Agaliawamu Atlanta or BBNAC

Current Registration fees 
  
Adults (18+) $230; Youth (11-17) $120; Children (under10) $70 and free for children 4 years and younger.

Organized by Agaliawamu Atlanta
Visitwww.agaliawamuatlanta.org

Registered attendees are entitled to:

  • All meetings, performances and entertainment
  • Buffet lunch on Saturday
  • Royal gala dinner on Sunday
  • Discounted hotel room rates with Breakfast
  • Free hotel packing
Emmanuel Wasswa Kivumbi (781) 929-5758
Samuel Kiggwe (404) 578-8674
Dr. Sarah Matovu (478) 390-6629
Wycliffe Lule-Musoke (908) 591-9965
Moses Mayanja (206) 387-6602

 


    Peter Kato
    April 30, 2017 at 11:52 am

    Era naye onogendayo okubega!? Jjira okyalya ssente za museveni!!

