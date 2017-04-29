BBNAC Program | 2nd Biennial Buganda Bumu North American Convention May 26 – 29, 2017
BBNAC 2017 Convention highlights…
Chief guests, Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga accompanied by Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe will lead a big delegation from Buganda Kingdom, Uganda
Friday May 26, 2017:
- Youth Tour of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) facility – 3:00PM to 5:00PM
- Youth meeting with Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga and Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe between – 6:00 -7:00PM
Saturday May 27, 2017: (Start at 8:00AM)
- Welcoming ceremony. Omumbejja Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe introduced by the Katikkiro and requested to open the ceremony. Omumbejja Tebattageabwe will deliver
Ssaabasajja Kabaka message.
- Youth – Breaking Barriers Community Development Forum: “Strengthening the Ugandan Community Diaspora through Cultural Identification and Unification – ” John Ssemanda, Coordinator
- Presentation on Essence of our clans
- Presentations by experts about teaching our children to speak Luganda
- Eby’obulamu (Health & Wellness Promotion) and highlights from the Medical Mission which took place at Nakaseke Bulemeze from April 3 – 7, 2017
- Wealth Creation and Financial Planning –
Learn more: www.Agaliawamuatlanta.org
Sunday May 28, 2017: (Start at 9:00AM)
- Youth panel discussion on the evolution of education and on ways of exploring professional career paths – John Ssemanda, Coordinator
- Youth tour of Martin Luther King Memorial Center. The tour is free.
- Emirimu gya Kabaka Foundation ne Nnaabagereka Development Foundation
- Buganda Land Board – Ensonga z’Ettaka
- Royal Dinner and key note speech by the Katikkiro, Charles Peter Mayiga
Live entertainment by different artists – (Isaiah Katumwa, Saava Karim, Viboyo, Lwaasa and Annet Nandujja. DJ Clein & DJ Bernarzo all on venue; the choice will be yours to make!
VENUE: The Westin Atlanta Perimeter North
7 Concourse Parkway NE. Atlanta, GA 30328, United States Phone: (1)(770) 395-3900
(Group rate with breakfast every day at $109 single; double $124 and triple $139) Please mention Agaliawamu Atlanta or BBNAC
Current Registration fees
Adults (18+) $230; Youth (11-17) $120; Children (under10) $70 and free for children 4 years and younger.
Organized by Agaliawamu Atlanta
Visit: www.agaliawamuatlanta.org
Registered attendees are entitled to:
- All meetings, performances and entertainment
- Buffet lunch on Saturday
- Royal gala dinner on Sunday
- Discounted hotel room rates with Breakfast
- Free hotel packing
|Emmanuel Wasswa Kivumbi
|(781) 929-5758
|Samuel Kiggwe
|(404) 578-8674
|Dr. Sarah Matovu
|(478) 390-6629
|Wycliffe Lule-Musoke
|(908) 591-9965
|Moses Mayanja
|(206) 387-6602
