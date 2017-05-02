The Timeless Concert | Fifteen years later, Limit X still got it

By Andrew Kaggwa — In 1982, despite widespread insecurity in Kampala, it didn’t stop them from enjoying life within their means. Apparently one of the places to be was Chez Johnson, a high-end nightclub that was just opposite the present-day Kampala Capital City Authority headquarters.

For artistes, it was the place to be because it was in walking distance from a building on Kampala road that presently houses the United Bank of Africa (UBA), where artiste Diplock Ssegawa had an office.

“The office was like a sanctuary for artistes who found it unsafe to trek to other parts of the city when it was late,” Ssegawa says.

Some of the artistes that would come to the office was the trio of Dr. Denis Sempebwa, Paul Sserukenya and Isaac Ruccibigango (Paul Mutebi the fourth member did not attend the reunion concert) who would later become Limit X, a group that went on to become one of the most successful gospel music outfits in Uganda, and the continent.

Together, the group had gained a lot of fame, thanks to their collaboration TV hosting gig with Pastor Robert Kayanja on UTV. They recorded five albums and travelled the world before putting on the brakes in 2002.

“We made a lot of music on the road, got married on the road and started families on the road,” says Ruccibigango.

On Friday, after fifteen years without performing, Limit X made a comeback show at Serena hotel, a walkable distance from what used to be its sanctuary. They put up one of the best shows a comeback act has delivered on a Ugandan stage.

Together, for the first time, they danced, locked, rocked and hit the high notes like they did way before half of their audience could even afford a cell phone.

Since they performed in the early nineties, it wasn’t surprising that many people either had no idea of who they were or were not familiar with most of their songs – others knew the songs, but didn’t know the titles.

Produced by Fenon Entertainment, ‘Limit X Timeless’ as the show was code-named, was an ultimate throwback for many of the older people in the audience and a memory flash for the younger ones.

With songs like the opening Follow You, one could hear a youngster gushing about hearing the song first on Turning Point, a famous inspirational TV show at the time. Limit X took us to more trips in the past with breaks in between where they shared their personal stories.

For instance, Mutebi told us about starting all over again to become a pharmacist, even after practicing as an engineer for long. Before welcoming Sempebwa’s son to jam with them on a song, Ruccibigango shared a little story about their life on the road.

At the height of their success, Limit X had competition from another gospel music outfit. The difference was, just like this was an all-boy outfit, competition came from an all-female group, with acts that included the present KCCA executive director, Jennifer Musisi, and UNRA’s Allen Kagina, among others.

Thus the defining moment came when Musisi held a microphone to sing Solly Mahlangu’s Siyabonga Jesu. Surprisingly, she still has it. She managed to sync with the band even when it was clear she hadn’t rehearsed.

The group was backed by session players like Pragmo N’saiga on the keys, Michael Kitanda on the saxophone, Roy Kasika on the drums, Charmant Mushaga on the electric guitar and Jay Bugoma on percussion, among others .

The group closed the night with mostly African fusion songs like Abba Father, Miracle and, of course, the crowd’s favorite, Malibongwe, which got everyone on their feet.

For artistes that have not been before a microphone as performers, Limit X outdid themselves and raised the bar for people posing as artistes today.

“This was like a class. These guys have not only challenged us; this was a lecture,” said Jackie Akello, an inspirational folklore artiste.

Source — The Observer

