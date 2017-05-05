Events | African Dream Initiative To Recognize Phiona Mutesi at The Dream Big Awards Gala Dinner – New York

DREAM BIG — An Evening Dedicated to Fulfilling Dreams of Education and Opportunity for East African Students

June 14, 2017, 7pm (VIP 6:15pm)

Chadbourne & Parke LLP

1301 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY

On June 14 in NYC, the African Dream Initiative (“ADI”) will proudly present Dream Big, a fundraiser in celebration of ADI’s mission to develop future African leaders by empowering forgotten yet high-potential children in East Africa through education, leadership, and support.

ADI is excited to launch our “Dream Big Award” at this year’s event, to honor a notable person who exemplifies excellence in leadership, has had a positive impact in East African communities, and can serve as an inspiration to all ADI students.

Our inaugural award will go to Phiona Mutesi, the Ugandan chess champion and real-life inspiration for the 2016 Disney film, Queen of Katwe, starring Oscar-award winner Lupita Nyong’o.

The international law firm, Chadbourne & Parke LLP, will host the event in their midtown office. The evening will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and African fare, silent and live auctions, and ample mingling and networking with business executives and professionals from top global firms. VIP guests will have an opportunity to join ADI for a special pre-event reception.

About the African Dream Initiative

The African Dream Initiative is an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of forgotten children in East Africa. We find bright children living on the edges of society – including refugees, AIDS orphans, former child soldiers, abducted girls, and child laborers – provide them with leadership training, counseling, and a support structure of people who care deeply about their well-being. Then, we send them to the best private schools in Uganda—from primary school through university.

With the resources we provide, ADI students succeed against incredible odds. They assimilate, earn top grades, and become leaders among their classmates. Most importantly, our students are empowered to provide for themselves and for others. That’s what we are focused on: promoting a cycle of success in Africa by training our students to become leaders with the desire and ability to raise up their own communities.

For tickets follow the link below — https://africandreaminitiative.org/dream-big-annual-fundraiser-june-14-2017/

For more information regarding the work of African Dreams Initiative visit website below — https://africandreaminitiative.org/