Travel Advisory | Buganda Bumu Memorial Day Weekend Convention Count Down – Atlanta, GA!

Convention Theme

The Theme of the Convention is: “Strengthen Luganda and invest in health and economic development.”

“Tunyweeze eby’Obuwangwa, eby’Obulamu, n’Okwekulaakulanya.”

The City – Atlanta, GA

The Venue

The Convention will be held at the Westin Perimeter North , situated on a private lake less than 30 minutes from downtown Atlanta, just minutes from Perimeter area businesses, shopping and dining.

Booking and Registration

Register Early and take advantage of early pricing. Click here to book a room at a special rate. You can also register by downloading and filling out this form:

Major Headliners — Meshach Semakula, Annet Nandujja and Isaiah Katumwa

The BBNAC has arranged two guided bus tours of Atlanta at a cost of $25/person. These tours will take place on Friday, May 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. and Monday, May 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Based on participant desires, there will be stops made at 2 or 3 of the attractions noted above. A nominal charge for entry will be extra. Please book your seat in advance by calling one of the following contacts or send us email; BBNAC Secretariat — bugandabumu.BBNAC@gmail.com

Contacts: Margaret Kanyike (706) 528-7094 Damali Lwanga (678) 662-0630 Wycliffe Lule-Musoke (908) 591-9965



Background — Buganda Bumu North American Convention (BBNAC) is a non-profit 501(c) organization that unites Baganda Associations in the United States and Canada under one umbrella. The eight Associations are; Ggwanga Mujje Boston Chapter Inc., Gwanga Mujje Midwest, Gganga Mujje DC, Kamu Kamu, Dallas, Agali Awamu, Atlanta, Baganda Community of New York New Jersey, Bulungi Bwansi Canada, Buganda Ey’enkya, California.

Improving the well-being of fellow Ugandans has been a major objective of BBNAC and its eight stake holders in collaboration with the Government of Buganda in Mengo, Uganda.

For more details about the Atlanta Chapter or the BBNC Convention visit the official event website below — http://www.agaliawamu.org