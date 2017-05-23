 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

The Observer | Museveni extends Sim card Registration to August 30th 2017

0
Posted May 23, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Sim Card Registration ~ 139 views

     

President Museveni has ‘agreed’ to have the Sim card verification exercise extended by at least an extra 3 months. Since Saturday last week, May 20, telecoms switched off unverified Sim cards following the expiry of the registration exercise. The registration exercised has been marred with controversies.

Several subscribers have complained that even validated Sim cards were switched off and unverified ones kept on. Now in a U-turn, Museveni said he has agreed to the extension following appeals from members of parliament of his ruling party, NRM.

Museveni, at the expiry of the May 19 deadline and the passing of a resolution by MPs that extended the deadline by at least a year that minister of information and communications technology, Frank Tumwebaze defied. Then Museveni said he did not support any extension and asked telecoms to switch unverified Sim cards in the interest of national security.

To verify their Sim cards, Ugandans were required to submit their national identity card number (NINs) while foreigners were required to use their passports. To avoid the switch off, some subscribers without national IDs have used other people’s NINs to register their Sim cards since the process of acquiring IDs had become too cumbersome.

The latest extension is the third following an earlier one-week deadline that was later extended by another month.

Source — The Observer


, ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00