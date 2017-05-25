UAP DIASPORA CONNECT | HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR LOVED ONES IN UGANDA
How do I sign up for cover?
Let UAP-Old Mutual know your dependents’ names. age and contact. Ages 0-65 years are covered. If on cover at 65 years. it can be extended to 70 years.
How can my dependents access Coverage:
Each insured member would be issued a Smart card, which they can present at the Health facility to obtain treatment. The card is biometric and no photos required.
Where can I get Treatment?
The Clinic At the Mall for dependents in Kampala. In addition a panel of trusted service providers across the country and in East Africa
What Happens in case of an emergency and there is no UAP appointed provider nearby?
Your health is our priority. Visit the nearest hospital or clinic and then inform us within 48 hours.
How do I pay premiums?
Premiums are payable through our bank account. Online payments using major credt cards will also be available.
Other related benefits?
A funeral expense coverage available through APLUS. Quarterly utilization updates
For more information and detail contact:
Dr. George Mutema
513-884- 5774
gmutema@gmail.com
See details below to learn more about the Clinic at the mall.
http://www.ugandandiasporanews.com/2015/02/04/q-a-meet-dr-nandawula-kanyerezi-mutema-m-d-a-diaspora-returnee-who-recently-opened-a-state-of-the-art-clinic-at-the-mall/