UAP DIASPORA CONNECT | HEALTH INSURANCE FOR YOUR LOVED ONES IN UGANDA

Posted May 25, 2017

     

How do I sign up for cover?

Let UAP-Old Mutual know your dependents’ names. age and contact. Ages 0-65 years are covered. If on cover at 65 years. it can be extended to 70 years.

How can my dependents access Coverage:

Each insured member would be issued a Smart card, which they can present at the Health facility to obtain treatment. The card is biometric and no photos required.

Where can I get Treatment?

The Clinic At the Mall for dependents in Kampala. In addition a panel of trusted service providers across the country and in East Africa

What Happens in case of an emergency and there is no UAP appointed provider nearby?

Your health is our priority. Visit the nearest hospital or clinic and then inform us within 48 hours.

How do I pay premiums?

Premiums are payable through our bank account. Online payments using major credt cards will also be available.

Other related benefits?

A funeral expense coverage available through APLUS. Quarterly utilization updates

For more information and detail contact:

Dr. George Mutema

513-884- 5774

gmutema@gmail.com 

See details below to learn more about the Clinic at the mall.

http://www.ugandandiasporanews.com/2015/02/04/q-a-meet-dr-nandawula-kanyerezi-mutema-m-d-a-diaspora-returnee-who-recently-opened-a-state-of-the-art-clinic-at-the-mall/


About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
