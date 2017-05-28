BBNAC | Buganda Bumu North American Convention Day One Pictorial – Atlanta, 26th – May 29th 2017

BBNAC Atlanta 2017 – The long awaited second Buganda Bumu Biennial convention kicked off in Atlanta, Georgia on friday with the arrival of a powerful delegation from the Buganda Kingdom led by the Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and Princess Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe.

The Kabaka’s message was delivered at the opening ceremony by Omumbejja Joan Nassolo Tebattagwabwe after the welcome remarks from the Katikiro of Buganda. The convention this year attracted more than 500 registered attendees many of these kept arriving after major flight delays on one of America’s busiest holiday weekends.

After various panel discussions, a working lunch and evening presentations the night ended with a great entertainment line up from artists Roy Kapale, Saava Karim, Meshach Semakula, DJs Core and Benazo. This year’s event attracted several sponsors and partners that included World Remit, UAP Diaspora Medical Insurance, Waves Affordable Housing and Turkish Airlines.

Ugandan Diaspora News was the official media partner and now brings you the first batch of day one in pictures. A full convention report will follow soon. All images appear courtesy of Ronnie Mayanja and may only be used by express written permission.