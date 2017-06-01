Events | The Ugandan Diaspora Award Nominations For 2017 Now Open

The Uganda Diaspora Network is a forum aimed at bringing together Ugandans who live and work abroad by celebrating their individual contributions overseas and encouraging them to give of their time, talents, ideas, expertise whilst inspiring the next generation of Ugandans to achieve and accomplish greater success. (www.ugandandiaspora.com)

Now in its seventh year the network has recognized and celebrated notable Ugandans that have included the first African American flight director for NASA, the CEO of SABC TV in South Africa, the Executive Director of OXFAM International, a Lady Justice from the International Criminal Court, the Managing Editor VOA’s English to Africa Service, the Regional Director of the World Bank in charge of Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia all of whom hail from Uganda.

The Ugandan Diaspora Network under the patronage of Dr. Maggie Kigozi organizes an annual Diaspora Social Networking Gala and a Diaspora Business Breakfast that airs on NBS Television a media partner station. The Next Diaspora Social Networking Award Gala will be held on Friday 30th December 2017 starting from 7pm at the Kampala Serena hotel Victoria ballroom. The gala is always proceeded by a Diaspora Business Breakfast on Thursday Dec 29th 2017 starting from 10am at Katonga Hall.

For more information please email – ugandandiasporanews@gmail.com or info@ugandandiaspora.com