World Remit | Diaspora Instant Mobile Money Transfer Made Easy

Posted June 2, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Diaspora Mobile Money Transfers

     

World Remit recently partnered with the Buganda community in the Diaspora to allow for easy transfer of funds between families both at home and abroad. When you want to send money home to your friends and family in Uganda, WorldRemit makes it easy for you. We also make it fast, safe and low cost. Plus, we offer you a choice of ways to send money there: DIASPORA PROMO CODE – UGANDA17

Cash pickups – send to any branch of:

Bank transferssend to any bank account in Uganda

Mobile Money transfers – send to:

Airtime top-ups – top-up prepaid mobile phone credits to a variety of mobile operators

From Arua to Kabale, WorldRemit has Uganda covered.

  • The fast, simple way to send money to friends and family
  • Industry-leading payment security

How to send money to Uganda
1. Choose how you want to send: select mobile money, cash pickup, bank deposit or airtime top-up, and enter the amount you want to send. You’ll see our low fees and exchange rate up front.
2. Enter your recipient’s details: choose from a list of people you’ve sent to in the past, or add a new recipient.
3. Pay for the transfer: both you and the recipient will get notifications by SMS and email when the money is sent and received.

Visit our Help page for more info on money transfers to Uganda —  https://www.worldremit.com/


About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda.
Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

