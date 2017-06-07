 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

CGTN Africa | China Officially Hands Over the SGR – Railway to Kenya

0
Posted June 7, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in Standard Gauge Railway ~ 226 views

     

China officially handed over the Standard Gauge Railway to Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta was joined at the Port of Mombasa by dozens of top officials from the Chinese companies that helped build and fund the railway project. The handover ceremony included traditional dancing and singing to mark this momentous occasion.

The railway which started in Mombasa will eventually link up to the entire East African region. It’s been called a potential game changer for Kenya and the region. President Kenyatta left Mombasa station on Wednesday morning to take the inaugural train to Nairobi. Well, our team in Mombasa has been getting us more on the SGR, the projects that go with it, and the potential benefits. Here’s Ramah Nyang with more.

Source — CGTN Africa


, , ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00