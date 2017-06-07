CGTN Africa | China Officially Hands Over the SGR – Railway to Kenya

China officially handed over the Standard Gauge Railway to Kenya and President Uhuru Kenyatta was joined at the Port of Mombasa by dozens of top officials from the Chinese companies that helped build and fund the railway project. The handover ceremony included traditional dancing and singing to mark this momentous occasion.

The railway which started in Mombasa will eventually link up to the entire East African region. It’s been called a potential game changer for Kenya and the region. President Kenyatta left Mombasa station on Wednesday morning to take the inaugural train to Nairobi. Well, our team in Mombasa has been getting us more on the SGR, the projects that go with it, and the potential benefits. Here’s Ramah Nyang with more.

Source — CGTN Africa