UCCB Event | The Uganda Martyrs Day Boston Celebrations – Sunday June 11th 2017

News Flash — Ugandan Catholic Community of Boston will host its annual Uganda Martyrs Day Feast Celebrations in Waltham on Sunday June 11th starting with Sunday Mass at 1pm. The main celebrant this year will be the Most Rev. Robert K. Muhiirwa, the Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese who will be assisted by father Pastor Michael Nolan of St. Mary’s Church in Waltham and Father Michael Senfuma the Chaplain of the Uganda Catholic Community of Boston.

Venue for the church service will be Saint. Mary’s Church, located at 133 School Street, Waltham, Massachusetts. Other expected invited guests include the Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Uganda the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali who will be visiting the Uganda Anglican community Boston.

Following the Church service this year’s Uganda Martyrs feast will be celebrated at dinner reception in the magnificent Marriott Hotel and Resort — located at One Mall Road Burlington, Massachusetts. Some of the main entertainment headliners will include Uganda’s renown artist – Meshach Semakula and some local talent from the Boston community. Ugandan Diaspora News is a proud partner of this annual event and will be in attendance to document the highlights of this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day Festivities!

Tell a friend and together lets show up in big numbers in support of the Uganda Catholic Community of Boston this Sunday.

About the Author Ugandan Diaspora News Team

