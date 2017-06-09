UK Election | Hung Parliament for Britain as Theresa May’s Gamble Backfires
Posted June 9, 2017
The UK election has returned a hung parliament, with the BBC reporting no party can win a majority. Incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May has declared the UK needs “stability”, but has stopped short of saying she will stay on as leader of the Conservatives after the party lost seats in a general election meant to give her more authority in Brexit talks.
Source — ABC News