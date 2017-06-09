 
 

 
 

 


ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00

UK Election | Hung Parliament for Britain as Theresa May’s Gamble Backfires

0
Posted June 9, 2017 by Ugandan Diaspora News Team in UK Snap Election Ends in Hung Parliament ~ 75 views

     

The UK election has returned a hung parliament, with the BBC reporting no party can win a majority. Incumbent Prime Minister Theresa May has declared the UK needs “stability”, but has stopped short of saying she will stay on as leader of the Conservatives after the party lost seats in a general election meant to give her more authority in Brexit talks.

Source — ABC News


, ,

About the Author

Ugandan Diaspora News Team

Ugandan Diaspora News Online is an independent, non political news portal primarily aimed at serving Ugandans who work and reside outside Uganda. Our aim is to be a one stop shop for everything Ugandan and the celebration of our Ugandan heritage.
More articles by »

0 Comments



Be the first to comment!


Leave a Response


(required)

CLICK “LIKE” TO SHARE WITH YOUR FB FRIENDS

Advertise with US ~ Contact Us for Rates

Please contact us for any information regarding Advertising with Us, enhancements, suggestions and article submissions. We can be contacted at info@ugandandiaspora.com ~ Give us a call at 1-978-235-2459

DONATE TO UGANDANDIASPORANEWS.COM




Login
Subscribe Via Email 
ugandan_diaspora_social_networking_event_2015_00