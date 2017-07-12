Dine Out | Enjoy a Real Taste of Ugandan Cuisine at Karibu Restaurant in Waltham, Massachusetts

By Ronnie Mayanja — Some of the best Ugandan cuisine anywhere can be found at Karibu, one of a handful of East African restaurants in Massachusetts. Located at 10 Crescent St. in Waltham, just off Moody St., and the famed “restaurant row”, you will experience the authentic taste of Uganda’s favorite dishes in this friendly establishment.

What started as a small eatery, with tasty samosas, chapati, mandazzi, smoked – deep fried tilapia, matooke (the plaintain dish that forms the staple of most Ugandan meals) and the aromatic rice dish, pilau, Karibu has rapidly grown in reputation, serving Greater Boston and the Ugandan community.

Karibu’s beginnings can be traced to Sheikh Emir Lubega, who was encouraged by the locals that frequented his Waltham home as they demanded the tasty recipes which defined “Hajati’s” kitchen. The excellent Karibu menu and careful preparation have led to a faithful clientele. Over time, Karibu has improved in both decor and atmosphere The restaurant offers a cafeteria style, which gives visitors à la carte menu options.

On my recent visit, while taking a Ugandan NBS TV crew around, I was treated to some new items, like Ugandan passion fruit juice — katunda– with no additives, and nsenene (fried grasshoppers) a seasonal delicacy from Uganda with high nutritional value. These items are specially imported and definitely provide a taste of home for Ugandans. Karibu is a favorite meeting place for the Ugandan diaspora community as well as visitors from home, who will often make their way here, including notables from government and the entertainment world.

The food at Karibu, besides being wonderfully prepared, is also affordable. I sat down with Hajji Abbas, one of the managers, who spoke about some of the challenges the restaurant is facing.They offer both take out and delivery service and enjoy a great clientele, but he noted that the culture of tipping is still a long way off for most Ugandans. Here, some might argue, Karibu needs to work more on presentation and grow into a full-fledged restaurant with more waitstaff.

In any case Karibu stands out as the best authentic East African restaurant in the Boston area–just read the reviews on TripAdvisor and Yelp if you have any doubt. A growing number of US-born diners are discovering Karibu, where they are made to feel welcome as they explore a new cuisine.

The only way we can help promote our cultural heritage and Diaspora Tourism is by spreading the word that Karibu Restaurant in Waltham offers the closest taste of Uganda away from home.

Get a real taste of Uganda in Boston by calling Karibu Resturant today Tel…+1-781-899-7444

